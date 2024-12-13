Syrian dictator Bashar Assad lied to officials and the army that Russian military support was "already on its way" hours before he fled to Moscow.
Points of attention
- Bashar Assad misled his henchmen about receiving Russian military support before fleeing to Moscow, leading to a rapid deterioration of the political situation in Syria.
- The Syrian opposition took control of several towns and announced the fall of the Assad government after Assad's deceptive actions were revealed.
- Assad's failure to inform key military and security personnel about his escape plan led to chaos and violence within his inner circle.
- The Russian government declined Assad's request for military intervention, indicating a shift in support and complicating the situation for the fleeing dictator.
- The fall of the government of Bashar al-Assad highlighted the significant advancements made by the Syrian opposition forces in their struggle against the regime.
Assad lied to his henchmen and fled to Moscow
This was reported by Reuters, citing more than 10 people familiar with the situation.
According to sources, Assad did not tell his younger brother, Maher, the commander of the army's elite 4th Armored Division, about his plan to flee Syria. However, one source said, he managed to fly to Iraq and then to Russia.
The dictator also failed to inform his cousins, Ehab and Eyad Makhlouf, of their plans. According to Syrian and Lebanese officials, when rebels seized Damascus, Ehab and Eyad tried to flee to Lebanon by car but were ambushed. One of them was shot dead and the other wounded, but there is no official confirmation.
That same day, the Syrian dictator, as the source notes, after finishing work, told his office manager that he was going home, although in fact he went to the airport.
Assad also called his communications adviser to ask her to come to his house to write a speech. However, when she arrived, she saw that no one was home.
According to Reuters sources, Assad was in Russia on November 28, the day after the rebel offensive. There, he asked for military intervention, but the Kremlin did not want it.
Syrian rebels capture Damascus
A large-scale military operation by opposition forces against government troops took place in Syria. The Syrian opposition launched an active offensive on the morning of November 27 and, after two days of clashes, took control of 56 settlements in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib and approached the outskirts of Aleppo.
On November 30, Russian aircraft carried out airstrikes on the city of Aleppo, the center of which had been taken by Syrian rebels, for the first time since 2016. At the same time, Russia promised the Assad regime additional military assistance.
On December 7, Syrian opposition forces announced they had taken control of the city of Daraa, located in the southwest of the country. Later, the rebels said they had entered the country's capital, Damascus, and declared the fall of the government of dictator Bashar al-Assad.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-