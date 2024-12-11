As American journalists managed to learn from their insiders, Ukrainian intelligence transferred drones and operators to the Syrian rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which overthrew the regime of dictator Bashar Assad on December 8.

The uprising in Syria. What does Ukraine have to do with it?

According to the publication, Ukraine aimed to hinder Russia's plans in this region.

Journalists learned that about a month ago, Ukrainian intelligence sent approximately 20 experienced drone operators and about 150 drones with first-person control mode to the rebel headquarters in Idlib, Syria.

The help of the Ukrainian military played a minor role in the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar Assad, the publication writes.

Despite this, as insiders note, it was an important element of Ukraine's broader strategy of carrying out covert strikes against Russian operations in various parts of the world, in particular in the Middle East, Africa and even on the territory of Russia itself.

The uprising in Syria is a positive signal for Ukraine

This opinion was voiced by the head of Lithuanian diplomacy, Gabrielus Landsbergis.

He believes that the overthrow of the Syrian dictator Bashar Assad's regime indicates that Ukraine can defeat Russia.

The example of Syria shows that Russia can be driven out and will return home. The Baltics were right — the West is strong enough to win, — said Gabrielius Landsbergis

In addition, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania called on the international community not to be afraid of the "bear" in Ukraine or elsewhere, where it causes chaos.

The Syrian example shows that Russia can be kicked out and will go home. The Baltics were right – the West is strong enough to win. We don't need to fear "the Bear" in Ukraine or anywhere else he is causing chaos. pic.twitter.com/r9jFusAjqi — Gabrielius Landsbergis🇱🇹 (@GLandsbergis) December 8, 2024

The authorities of Estonia also reacted to the event in Syria.