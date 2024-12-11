As American journalists managed to learn from their insiders, Ukrainian intelligence transferred drones and operators to the Syrian rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which overthrew the regime of dictator Bashar Assad on December 8.
Points of attention
- This aid was part of Ukraine's strategy to deter Russia.
- The overthrow of the Assad regime is considered to be a positive signal for Ukraine, because it indicates the possibility of defeating Russia.
The uprising in Syria. What does Ukraine have to do with it?
According to the publication, Ukraine aimed to hinder Russia's plans in this region.
Journalists learned that about a month ago, Ukrainian intelligence sent approximately 20 experienced drone operators and about 150 drones with first-person control mode to the rebel headquarters in Idlib, Syria.
Despite this, as insiders note, it was an important element of Ukraine's broader strategy of carrying out covert strikes against Russian operations in various parts of the world, in particular in the Middle East, Africa and even on the territory of Russia itself.
The uprising in Syria is a positive signal for Ukraine
This opinion was voiced by the head of Lithuanian diplomacy, Gabrielus Landsbergis.
He believes that the overthrow of the Syrian dictator Bashar Assad's regime indicates that Ukraine can defeat Russia.
In addition, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania called on the international community not to be afraid of the "bear" in Ukraine or elsewhere, where it causes chaos.
The authorities of Estonia also reacted to the event in Syria.
For example, Kaya Kallas said that she sees the weakness of Russia and Iran in the destruction of the Assad regime.
