The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine officially announced its readiness to restore relations with Syria in the future.
Points of attention
Kyiv supports the idea of restoring relations with Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.
A key goal for Ukraine is to return security to the region and protect people from violence in Syria.
The GUR disclosed the details of the escape of Russians after the overthrow of the Assad dictatorship.
Ukraine is ready to cooperate with a free Syria
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiga reacted to the recent high-profile events in the country.
According to the Ukrainian diplomat, as of today, the key goal is to restore security in Syria and effectively protect people from violence.
In addition, it is extremely important to do everything possible to stabilize the region, to ensure an inclusive political dialogue in Syria for the sake of functioning state institutions.
Russians are already fleeing Syria
According to Ukrainian intelligence, the lightning-fast overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime ended with the shameful flight of the Russian contingent from the territory of the Arab republic.
GUR draws attention to the fact that in the capital of Syria, Damascus, the dictator's residence, government buildings and the central office of national television have come under the control of the rebels.
In addition, it was learned that the Russian invaders are rescuing the remnants of their weapons and military equipment from Syria by military planes from the Khmemim air base.
