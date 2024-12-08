Ukraine made an offer to Syria against the backdrop of the fall of the Assad regime

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine officially announced its readiness to restore relations with Syria in the future.

Kyiv supports the idea of restoring relations with Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime. A key goal for Ukraine is to return security to the region and protect people from violence in Syria. The GUR disclosed the details of the escape of Russians after the overthrow of the Assad dictatorship.

Ukraine is ready to cooperate with a free Syria

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiga reacted to the recent high-profile events in the country.

Assad (Bashar Assad, Syrian dictator — ed.) died. This has always been and will be the case with all dictators who bet on Putin. He always betrays those who rely on him. Andriy Sybiga Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian diplomat, as of today, the key goal is to restore security in Syria and effectively protect people from violence.

In addition, it is extremely important to do everything possible to stabilize the region, to ensure an inclusive political dialogue in Syria for the sake of functioning state institutions.

We express our readiness to pave the way for the restoration of relations in the future and confirm the support of the Syrian people, Andrii Sybiga emphasized. Share

Russians are already fleeing Syria

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the lightning-fast overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime ended with the shameful flight of the Russian contingent from the territory of the Arab republic.

GUR draws attention to the fact that in the capital of Syria, Damascus, the dictator's residence, government buildings and the central office of national television have come under the control of the rebels.

After losing control of Damascus amid a continued offensive by opposition forces in the provinces of Latakia, Hama and Tartus, the Russian army withdrew its warships from the naval base in Tartus, which Assad had previously lent to Moscow in return for its security. Share

Photo: facebook.com/DefenceIntelligenceofUkraine/