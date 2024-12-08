The fall of the Assad regime. The Russians withdraw ships and transfer weapons from Syria
The fall of the Assad regime. The Russians withdraw ships and transfer weapons from Syria

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
The fall of the Assad regime. The Russians withdraw ships and transfer weapons from Syria
Russia is withdrawing its ships and airdropping remnants of weapons from military bases in Syria amid the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

  • Russian ships and remnants of weapons are leaving Syria in connection with the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.
  • The opposition announced the capture of Damascus and the release of prisoners, declaring the end of an era of injustice in the country.
  • The Prime Minister of Syria is ready to facilitate the transfer of powers to the interim government and dialogue with the opposition.

Ukrainian intelligence has learned new details about the situation in Syria

According to intelligence, the rapid fall of the Assad regime is accompanied by the evacuation of the Russian contingent from Syria.

After the loss of control over Damascus and the offensive of opposition forces in the provinces of Latakia, Hama and Tartus, the Russian military withdrew warships from the base in Tartus, which Assad handed over to Moscow as a guarantee of his security, GUR reports.

In particular, on December 8, the frigate "Admiral Hryhorovych" of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia and the cargo ship "Engineer Trubin" of the Northern Fleet left the Syrian port of Tartus in the Mediterranean Sea.

Russia is also transferring remnants of weapons and equipment by military aircraft from the Khmeimim airbase, the intelligence agency adds.

The Syrian opposition entered the capital Damascus

We declare the city of Damascus free from the tyrant Bashar al-Assad, — declared the rebels on December 8.

Earlier, the rebels claimed to have entered the capital and taken control of the Sednaya military prison north of Damascus.

In 2017, Amnesty International published a report claiming that about 13,000 people were hanged in Sednai.

We celebrate together with the Syrian people the news of the release of our prisoners, their release from shackles and the announcement of the end of the era of injustice in Sedna prison, — said the rebels.

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed al-Jalali said he remains in the country and is ready to facilitate the transfer of powers to an "interim government" that may include opposition figures.

In his video message, he said that he would go to his office the next morning to continue his duties. The politician emphasized that the government is open to dialogue with the opposition and is ready to transfer the functions of the transitional government to it.

Instead, according to Western media reports, dictator Assad flew out of Damascus on a Russian plane. It is assumed that he may have died in a plane crash.

