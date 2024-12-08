The fall of the Assad regime. The Russians withdraw ships and transfer weapons from Syria

Russia is withdrawing its ships and airdropping remnants of weapons from military bases in Syria amid the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime.
Points of attention
Ukrainian intelligence has learned new details about the situation in Syria
According to intelligence, the rapid fall of the Assad regime is accompanied by the evacuation of the Russian contingent from Syria.
In particular, on December 8, the frigate "Admiral Hryhorovych" of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia and the cargo ship "Engineer Trubin" of the Northern Fleet left the Syrian port of Tartus in the Mediterranean Sea.
The Syrian opposition entered the capital Damascus
Earlier, the rebels claimed to have entered the capital and taken control of the Sednaya military prison north of Damascus.
In 2017, Amnesty International published a report claiming that about 13,000 people were hanged in Sednai.
People in Damascus have taken to the streets to celebrate the fall of the Assad regime.
Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed al-Jalali said he remains in the country and is ready to facilitate the transfer of powers to an "interim government" that may include opposition figures.
In his video message, he said that he would go to his office the next morning to continue his duties. The politician emphasized that the government is open to dialogue with the opposition and is ready to transfer the functions of the transitional government to it.
Instead, according to Western media reports, dictator Assad flew out of Damascus on a Russian plane. It is assumed that he may have died in a plane crash.
