Syrian dictator Assad could have died in a plane crash — his plane disappeared

Bashar Assad left the capital around midnight and flew to a Russian military base in Syria with the intention of going on to Moscow. However, his whereabouts are currently unknown.

Dictator Bashar Assad has disappeared

As CNN reports with reference to informed sources, the active search for Assad continues. The rebels are interrogating Syrian military and intelligence officials who may have information about his movements.

After the rebels entered Damascus on the morning of December 8, Bashar al-Assad was not seen or heard from in public again.

Journalist Barak Ravid claims that Assad left the capital around midnight and flew to a Russian military base in Syria with the intention of continuing on to Moscow. However, it remains unknown whether he actually left the territory of Syria.

A US official confirmed to reporters that the US tracked the moment Assad left Damascus last night. According to preliminary data, he was planning a flight to Moscow.

Reuters, citing two sources in Syria, reports that there is a "very high probability" of Bashar al-Assad's death in a plane crash. It remains unclear why the plane he was on suddenly changed course and disappeared from radar.

The plane disappeared from the radar. It's possible that the transponder was turned off, but I think it's more likely that it was shot down..., one of the sources said. Share

The Syrian opposition entered the capital Damascus

We declare the city of Damascus free from the tyrant Bashar al-Assad, — declared the rebels. Share

Earlier, the rebels claimed to have entered the capital and taken control of the Sednaya military prison north of Damascus.

In 2017, Amnesty International published a report claiming that about 13,000 people were hanged in Sednai.

We celebrate with the Syrian people the news of the release of our prisoners, their release from shackles and the announcement of the end of the era of injustice in Sedna prison, — said the rebels. Share

Residents of Damascus took to the streets to celebrate the arrival of Syrian rebels.

People in Damascus have taken to the streets to celebrate the fall of the Assad regime.

pic.twitter.com/yKT5ORlv7x — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 8, 2024

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed al-Jalali said he remains in the country and is ready to facilitate the transfer of powers to an "interim government" that may include opposition figures.