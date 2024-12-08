Syrian dictator Assad could have died in a plane crash — his plane disappeared
Syrian dictator Assad could have died in a plane crash — his plane disappeared

Syrian dictator Assad could have died in a plane crash — his plane disappeared
Source:  Reuters

Bashar Assad left the capital around midnight and flew to a Russian military base in Syria with the intention of going on to Moscow. However, his whereabouts are currently unknown.

Points of attention

  • Information about the whereabouts of dictator Bashar al-Assad remains unknown after his flight to Moscow.
  • The rebels declared the city of Damascus free from the tyrant and liberated the Sednaya military prison, where thousands of people were hanged.
  • The prime minister of Syria is ready to facilitate the transfer of powers to an interim government, which may include representatives of the opposition.
  • American sources confirmed Assad's flight to Moscow and existence
  • Reuters reports a high probability of Assad's death in a plane crash, but the circumstances of his disappearance remain unknown.

Dictator Bashar Assad has disappeared

As CNN reports with reference to informed sources, the active search for Assad continues. The rebels are interrogating Syrian military and intelligence officials who may have information about his movements.

After the rebels entered Damascus on the morning of December 8, Bashar al-Assad was not seen or heard from in public again.

Journalist Barak Ravid claims that Assad left the capital around midnight and flew to a Russian military base in Syria with the intention of continuing on to Moscow. However, it remains unknown whether he actually left the territory of Syria.

A US official confirmed to reporters that the US tracked the moment Assad left Damascus last night. According to preliminary data, he was planning a flight to Moscow.

Reuters, citing two sources in Syria, reports that there is a "very high probability" of Bashar al-Assad's death in a plane crash. It remains unclear why the plane he was on suddenly changed course and disappeared from radar.

The plane disappeared from the radar. It's possible that the transponder was turned off, but I think it's more likely that it was shot down..., one of the sources said.

The Syrian opposition entered the capital Damascus

We declare the city of Damascus free from the tyrant Bashar al-Assad, — declared the rebels.

Earlier, the rebels claimed to have entered the capital and taken control of the Sednaya military prison north of Damascus.

In 2017, Amnesty International published a report claiming that about 13,000 people were hanged in Sednai.

We celebrate with the Syrian people the news of the release of our prisoners, their release from shackles and the announcement of the end of the era of injustice in Sedna prison, — said the rebels.

Residents of Damascus took to the streets to celebrate the arrival of Syrian rebels.

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed al-Jalali said he remains in the country and is ready to facilitate the transfer of powers to an "interim government" that may include opposition figures.

In his video message, he said that he would go to his office the next morning to continue his duties. The politician emphasized that the government is open to dialogue with the opposition and is ready to transfer the functions of the transitional government to it.

