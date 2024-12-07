Biden predicted the fall of the Assad regime in Syria — when exactly

Officials in the administration of US President Joe Biden are monitoring the speed of the Syrian rebels' advance. They believe that the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad could fall in a few days.

The Assad regime in Syria may fall in a few days

The TV channel notes that if the American analysis is confirmed, it would be a "surprisingly rapid" fall in power for the Syrian president since the war that began in 2011, which until last week was in relative stagnation.

Meanwhile, officials, according to CNN, caution that there is no official assessment of Assad's fate yet, and that opinions differ, saying that his death is not the final solution to the conflict.

The emerging consensus is that this is becoming an increasingly plausible scenario, one senior official said on condition of anonymity.

Another source noted that the Assad regime is likely to lose all semblance of power by next weekend.

The only thing that could delay a rebel victory would be a well-orchestrated coup and reorganization, but Assad's men have done a good job of suppressing any potential challengers. Share

Assad has probably left Damascus

A little over a week ago, the rebels launched a successful offensive in Syria against the regime of Bashar al-Assad. As of December 7, the dictator is not in Damascus.

The official version of the Syrian president's office is that Assad did not flee the capital. However, according to a source familiar with the situation, the Syrian president is currently nowhere in the city where he is expected to be found. Share

He noted that Assad's presidential guard is no longer at his usual residence, as it would be if he were there. He suggests that the president may have fled Damascus.

Traditionally, this bodyguard ensured the president's internal security. Some security guards are expected to accompany the dictator when he is on the road.

CNN's source also added that rebel forces have no reliable intelligence on Assad's whereabouts and will continue to try to find him.