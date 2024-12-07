Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has informed Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad that he has no intention of significantly interfering in what is happening in his country.
- Putin refused to save the Assad regime from the rebels in Syria.
- Assad has been told that Russian intervention will be limited because Moscow has other priorities.
- Panic began in Russia due to the aggravation of the situation in Syria, where the rebels took control of many settlements.
Putin made an unexpected decision regarding Syria
The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation does not hide from Bashar Assad that he will not save his regime from the rebels.
As you know, the latter are rapidly advancing and were able to capture several large cities in just a few weeks.
The editors of Sky News Arabia, citing a knowledgeable source, reported that Assad was informed that Russia's intervention, if any, would be limited, as Moscow now has "other priorities."
How Russia reacts to the events in Syria
Panic began almost immediately in the aggressor country after the rebellion broke out again in Syria after 4 years of relative calm.
What is important to understand is that a new stage of the civil war has actually started.
On November 30, the rebels took control of one of the largest cities — Aleppo.
Kremlin spokesman Dmytro Peskov was one of the first to react to such an unexpected development, but his statement was restrained and general.
He also added that official Moscow advocates that the "Syrian authorities quickly restore order" in the region.
