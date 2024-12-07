Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has informed Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad that he has no intention of significantly interfering in what is happening in his country.

Putin made an unexpected decision regarding Syria

The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation does not hide from Bashar Assad that he will not save his regime from the rebels.

As you know, the latter are rapidly advancing and were able to capture several large cities in just a few weeks.

The editors of Sky News Arabia, citing a knowledgeable source, reported that Assad was informed that Russia's intervention, if any, would be limited, as Moscow now has "other priorities."

Moscow has no plan to save Assad, whose regime almost fell in 2011 and has survived the last 9 years thanks to the Russian army. This plan is unlikely to appear, a Bloomberg source says, given that Assad's army is retreating and surrendering one city after another, the journalists write.

Photo: screenshot

How Russia reacts to the events in Syria

Panic began almost immediately in the aggressor country after the rebellion broke out again in Syria after 4 years of relative calm.

What is important to understand is that a new stage of the civil war has actually started.

On November 30, the rebels took control of one of the largest cities — Aleppo.

Kremlin spokesman Dmytro Peskov was one of the first to react to such an unexpected development, but his statement was restrained and general.

Of course, this is an encroachment on Syria's sovereignty in this region, Putin's representative lied.

He also added that official Moscow advocates that the "Syrian authorities quickly restore order" in the region.