Belarusian dictator Oleksandr Lukashenko appealed to the illegitimate Russian president Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Minsk on December 6 with a request to place the newest Russian missile complex "Oreshnik" on the territory of the country. Putin promised to fulfill this request in 2025.

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to place the Oreshnyk missile complex on the territory of his country.

According to Lukashenka, Belarus is allegedly very worried about the situation in Western Europe, especially near the Belarusian borders from Poland and Lithuania.

We assess this as an even greater danger than from warring Ukraine. The troops of Poland and Lithuania are stationed in the immediate vicinity of the Belarusian border, and NATO forces from other countries, including Germany, are deployed there. That is, the situation is very tense. Poland spends huge resources on arming its army. If they want to live in peace with us, as they claim, then why spend billions of dollars on weapons? Lukashenko hypocritically said.

He also called NATO "a threat to our common grouping (Union State — ed.).

And he publicly asked Putin to place "Oreshnik" on the territory of Belarus, because this "would seriously calm some "minds" who are already ready to fight against Belarus"

According to the Belarusian dictator, such placement is also appropriate within the framework of the recently adopted Security Concept and Agreement on Security Guarantees in the SD.

We have certain places where we can place these weapons. With only one condition — that the goals for these weapons will be determined by the military and political leadership of Belarus. In the meantime, you will teach us how to use these weapons, if this is done (a positive decision will be made to place them in Belarus. Share

And he cynically added that Russia knows how to do it, "you demonstrated it recently", alluding to the Oreshnik missile strike on the peaceful Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

What is the purpose of the meeting between Putin and Lukashenka in Minsk

On December 6, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, arrived in Belarus together with several members of his team. There they plan to take part in the meeting of the Supreme State Council of the so-called Union State.

With Lukashenko, Putin intends to review the progress of implementation of the main areas of implementation of the provisions of the Treaty on the Creation of the Union State for 2024-2026. In addition, the focus will be on the prepared concept of security of the Union State.

The last time Putin flew to Belarus was on May 23, 2024.