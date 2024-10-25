Lukashenko invented his own version of the Russian army's attack on Kyiv

Belarusian dictator Oleksandr Lukashenko began to assure that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, did not ask him for permission to attack Ukraine from the territory of Belarus.

Lukashenko is lying that he knew nothing about Putin's intentions

A British journalist asked the self-proclaimed President of the Republic of Belarus why he allowed the Russian dictator to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine from the territory of Belarus.

How do you know that I gave permission to use Belarusian territory? Training was held there, in which several thousand Russian soldiers took part. Putin began withdrawing these troops from where they were in southern Belarus, down the road, along the border with Ukraine. At some point, he redirected part of these troops to Kyiv. I'm sure they were provoked. It depends on Putin how he withdraws his troops. Through Kyiv. Or he could go through Minsk, Lukashenko cynically lied.

The journalist also asked whether the Belarusian dictator called the Russian one after that to find out what was really happening.

According to Lukashenka, there were no telephone conversations between him and Putin at that time.

These are his troops, and he has the right to withdraw them wherever he wants, said the self-proclaimed president of Belarus.

Can Putin use nuclear weapons?

What is important to understand is that Lukashenka's new statements are a clear reflection of the scale of Moscow's influence on Minsk, which it controls.

British journalists also reminded that Russia has deployed tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

The Belarusian dictator was also asked whether Putin is ready to use these weapons in the war against Ukraine.

Lukashenko replied that his henchman "will never use the weapons located in Belarus without the consent of the Belarusian president", and also shamelessly added that he himself is "fully ready" to allow the use of these nuclear weapons.