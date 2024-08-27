The self-proclaimed Belarusian dictator Oleksandr Lukashenko said that he was allegedly being urged to "spit on the Russian Federation" and join Ukraine in the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin.
Points of attention
- Lukashenko's announcement to side with Ukraine against Russia has sparked controversy and raised concerns about the stability of Belarus.
- The Belarusian dictator's proposal could have significant repercussions on both internal and international fronts, potentially undermining his regime.
- Analysts suggest that Lukashenko's motives for considering joining the war are questionable, and the consequences of such a move remain uncertain.
- The situation on the Belarus-Ukraine border is tense, with Belarusian military activities causing fear among Ukrainian forces and analysts.
- The likelihood of Belarus initiating a war against Ukraine is considered low due to potential risks to Lukashenko's regime, highlighting the complex dynamics at play in the region.
Lukashenko declares attempts to persuade him to switch to the side of Ukraine
He did not specify from whom these offers come and did not provide any details.
Lukashenko defiantly declared that Belarusians are forced to live in extremely difficult times.
What is known about the activities of the army of Belarus on the border with Ukraine
According to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), self-proclaimed Belarusian dictator Oleksandr Lukashenko, out of fear for his own regime, is unlikely to dare to start a war against Ukraine.
However, the Belarusian army may aim to distract and stretch the Ukrainian military along the border.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recently called on Belarus to withdraw its troops from the border and warned that any aggressive and provocative actions will be met with an appropriate response.
In addition, the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, said on August 26 that Ukrainian troops are retaliating by strengthening the section of the border with Belarus.
Analysts add that Belarus' presidential election is due to be held in February 2025, and Lukashenko is likely to want to maintain control over public sentiment as well as influence over his military to quell any election-related protests, as he did at the end of 2020.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-