Lukashenko is pulling Belarusian troops to the Ukrainian border — a statement from the MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the illegitimate president of Belarus Oleksandr Lukashenko is concentrating a large number of personnel and equipment of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus near the border with Ukraine under the guise of exercises. Also, militants of the "Wagner" were spotted there.

Ukraine issued a clear warning to Lukashenka

As the diplomats note, they received data on the actions and decisions of the Belarusian dictator from the intelligence agencies of Ukraine.

It turned out that Putin's henchman Lukashenko, under the guise of training, is drawing a considerable number of personnel, including special operations forces, weapons and military equipment, including tanks, artillery, anti-aircraft missiles, air defense equipment and engineering equipment, to the Gomel region near the northern borders of Ukraine.

Moreover, Russian "Wagnerians" who, as is known, left for Belarus after the failed rebellion in Russia were already spotted there.

Lukashenko decided to conduct the so-called training of his troops in the border zone and in close proximity to the nuclear power plant — the Chornobyl NPP.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasizes that this could have catastrophic consequences.

We call on the officials of the Republic of Belarus not to make tragic mistakes for their own country under the pressure of Moscow, and its armed forces to stop unfriendly actions and withdraw troops from the state border of Ukraine to a distance that exceeds the range of fire systems available in the Republic of Belarus, — says the statement of the Ukrainian diplomatic departments Share

Photo: mfa.gov.ua

Why are thousands of Belarusians fighting for Ukraine

In an interview for Online.UA, the acting commander of the Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment, Pavlo "Uncle" Shurmey, explained why he and his compatriots are ready to give their lives for Ukraine's independence.

What is important to understand is that the Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment is a military formation within the Armed Forces of Ukraine, created in March 2022 to protect Ukraine from the invasion of the Russian Federation.

For me, Polk Kalinovsky is an example of resistance. This is a war for the victory of Ukraine and the independence of Belarus. Ukraine has shown by its example that Russia, unfortunately, is not just a "spike", but, as they say, a cob on clay feet, — emphasized the defender. Share

Pavlo Shurmey added that it was the Ukrainians who demonstrated to the Belarusians that it is possible to resist the "second army of the world".