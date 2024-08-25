Lukashenko is pulling Belarusian troops to the Ukrainian border — a statement from the MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the illegitimate president of Belarus Oleksandr Lukashenko is concentrating a large number of personnel and equipment of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus near the border with Ukraine under the guise of exercises. Also, militants of the "Wagner" were spotted there.
Points of attention
- Russian "Wagnerians" were spotted in the Gomel region near the northern borders of Ukraine.
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine issued a clear warning to Lukashenko regarding the possible catastrophic consequences of drawing troops to the border strip.
- Ukrainian diplomats call on officials of Belarus not to make tragic mistakes under pressure from Moscow.
Ukraine issued a clear warning to Lukashenka
As the diplomats note, they received data on the actions and decisions of the Belarusian dictator from the intelligence agencies of Ukraine.
It turned out that Putin's henchman Lukashenko, under the guise of training, is drawing a considerable number of personnel, including special operations forces, weapons and military equipment, including tanks, artillery, anti-aircraft missiles, air defense equipment and engineering equipment, to the Gomel region near the northern borders of Ukraine.
Moreover, Russian "Wagnerians" who, as is known, left for Belarus after the failed rebellion in Russia were already spotted there.
Lukashenko decided to conduct the so-called training of his troops in the border zone and in close proximity to the nuclear power plant — the Chornobyl NPP.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasizes that this could have catastrophic consequences.
Why are thousands of Belarusians fighting for Ukraine
In an interview for Online.UA, the acting commander of the Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment, Pavlo "Uncle" Shurmey, explained why he and his compatriots are ready to give their lives for Ukraine's independence.
What is important to understand is that the Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment is a military formation within the Armed Forces of Ukraine, created in March 2022 to protect Ukraine from the invasion of the Russian Federation.
Pavlo Shurmey added that it was the Ukrainians who demonstrated to the Belarusians that it is possible to resist the "second army of the world".
