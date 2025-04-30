Kremlin rejects agreement with US to end war
Kremlin rejects agreement with US to end war

Russia does not want to negotiate with the US to end the war
Source:  online.ua

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will negotiate an end to the war exclusively with Ukraine, and not with the team of American leader Donald Trump.

Points of attention

  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Putin's proposal for a "truce" is the beginning of direct negotiations without preconditions.
  • Zelensky considers the dictator's proposal another attempt at manipulation.

Russia does not want to negotiate with the US to end the war

Peskov began to cynically claim that the situation in Ukraine was too complicated to be resolved instantly.

Moreover, he added that Russia intends to achieve the goals that were set at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin spokesman lies that Moscow prefers the "peaceful achievement" of these goals, and "Putin remains open to a peaceful settlement."

According to Peskov, an agreement to end the war should be reached not with the United States, but with Ukraine.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is said to be ready for "direct contact" with US President Donald Trump if the need arises.

In addition, Peskov responded to the words of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky regarding the parades in Moscow on May 9, calling them "failures."

Putin's spokesman once again declared "the readiness of the Russian Federation for direct negotiations with Ukraine," and also traditionally complained that "there is no response from Kyiv yet."

