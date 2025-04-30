Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy needed just 15 minutes of talks with his American counterpart Donald Trump to change the latter's attitude towards Russia and dictator Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine feels "cautious optimism" about peace deal

In his first 100 days after returning to the White House, Trump was unable to reconcile Ukraine's demand for security guarantees with Russia's desire to achieve public surrender.

Despite this, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team has recently felt a "new impetus" in this process and is currently optimistic.

The thing is that Trump finally realized who he was dealing with in the person of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

In addition, official Kyiv is increasingly inclined to believe that the US president has begun to respect Zelenskyy, because he did not break down during the most difficult situations.

The Ukrainian leader, in the allotted 15 minutes, during a meeting in Rome, conveyed a simple message to Trump: Ukraine is ready for an unconditional ceasefire, Russia is not, and only Trump is capable of bringing peace. Share

As is known, it was after this conversation that Trump suggested that Putin was "messing with his head" and did not want to end the war.