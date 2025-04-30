According to The Times, European leaders have already realized that it will be extremely difficult for them to find at least 25,000 military personnel to form a "deterrence force" to protect Ukraine during a ceasefire on the front.

Europe is faced with a new problem

As journalists managed to find out, Admiral Tony Radakin, Chief of the General Staff of Great Britain, recently asked his colleagues from the continent whether they could gather 64 thousand soldiers to be deployed to Ukraine in the event of the end of the war.

After this question, it became clear that Britain was ready to send up to 10,000 troops.

However, it later became known that there was "no chance" that Kyiv's allies would muster 64,000 soldiers for this mission.

Even if Ukraine's partners do everything possible, they will not be able to jump over the level of 25 thousand.

The main problem is that to maintain 64,000 peacekeepers for two years, including rotation, it will take as many as 256,000 military personnel.