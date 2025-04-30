Air Defense Forces Reveal Details of Air Battle with Russian Army

Throughout the night of April 30, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on Ukraine with 108 strike UAVs and other types of simulator drones from the areas of Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF, Chauda - Crimea.
Points of attention
- Russian drones were shot down in the east, north, south, and center of the country.
- As a result of the enemy attack, the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions suffered.
Russia's attack on Ukraine — what is known
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that this time the main directions of the strike are Dnipro and Kharkiv.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
In addition, it was indicated that 22 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).
The Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions came under enemy attacks.
What is important to understand is that two Russian drones are still in Ukrainian airspace.
