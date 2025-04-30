Watch: Another defense plant in Russia burns after drone attack

A massive fire broke out at a defense plant in the city of Murom, Vladimir region, Russia, after a drone attack. The drone strike was confirmed by the governor of the region, Alexander Avdeev, and the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country.

What is known about the new powerful “bavovna” in Russia

According to local authorities, a large fire broke out at a factory in Murom. According to the latest data, the area of the fire has already reached 720 sq. m. A drone allegedly crashed into the factory.

According to Avdeev, air defense forces were able to detect the arrival of several attack drones and suppressed them with electronic warfare (EW) means.

Unmanned aerial vehicles damaged 2 buildings: in one, as previously reported, a fire broke out, which has been localized. The second was slightly damaged, there were no fires, and specialists are also working there, the governor assures. Share

According to local residents, drones attacked a factory in the Verbovsky district of the city.

What is important to understand is that the Murom Instrument-Making Plant (another name is "gunpowder plant") is located there.

Among other things, it also produces means of initiating and igniting ammunition for the Russian Armed Forces, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the FSB, and other law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation.