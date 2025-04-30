Watch: Another defense plant in Russia burns after drone attack

A massive fire broke out at a defense plant in the city of Murom, Vladimir region, Russia, after a drone attack. The drone strike was confirmed by the governor of the region, Alexander Avdeev, and the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country.
Points of attention
- The Murom plant is the largest manufacturer of primers in Russia.
- In total, 34 “Ukrainian UAVs” are suffering from the attack in Russia at once.
What is known about the new powerful “bavovna” in Russia
According to local authorities, a large fire broke out at a factory in Murom. According to the latest data, the area of the fire has already reached 720 sq. m. A drone allegedly crashed into the factory.
According to Avdeev, air defense forces were able to detect the arrival of several attack drones and suppressed them with electronic warfare (EW) means.
According to local residents, drones attacked a factory in the Verbovsky district of the city.
What is important to understand is that the Murom Instrument-Making Plant (another name is "gunpowder plant") is located there.
Among other things, it also produces means of initiating and igniting ammunition for the Russian Armed Forces, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the FSB, and other law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation.
In addition, it is known that the Murom plant is the largest manufacturer of igniter capsules in the Russian Federation.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-