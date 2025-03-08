A powerful "bavovna" thundered in the Leningrad and Bryansk regions

On the night of March 8, Ukrainian strike drones attacked an oil refinery in the Leningrad region of Russia. In addition, a plant in the Bryansk region was hit by drones.
- This incident signifies an escalation in tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with the drones targeting critical infrastructure in the Russian territories.
- The local governors of the affected regions have confirmed the damages caused and the efforts undertaken by the Russian air defense forces to repel the drone attacks and secure the impacted facilities.
“Bavovna” in Russia on March 8 — what is known
The fact of the attack was officially confirmed by the Kremlin's protege in the Leningrad Region, Alexander Drozdenko.
According to him, Russian air defense forces were allegedly able to repel a UAV attack on the KINEF in the Kyrysh district.
He also confirmed that when the drone debris fell, the external structure of one of the enterprise's tanks was damaged, "the consequences have been eliminated."
What is important to understand is that KINEF ("Kirishinefteorgsintez") is an oil refining enterprise in the city of Kirishi in the Leningrad Region.
It was already a target for Ukrainian drones a year ago.
In addition, it is indicated that powerful explosions thundered in the city of Starodub, Bryansk region. According to local residents, one of the factories there was attacked.
Ukrainian Armed Forces drones likely attacked the Konservsushprod plant in the Russian Bryansk region.
The Russian Defense Ministry claims that air defenses intercepted and destroyed 31 Ukrainian drones overnight.
