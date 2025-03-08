A powerful "bavovna" thundered in the Leningrad and Bryansk regions
Category
Events
Publication date

A powerful "bavovna" thundered in the Leningrad and Bryansk regions

“Bavovna” in Russia on March 8 — what is known
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the night of March 8, Ukrainian strike drones attacked an oil refinery in the Leningrad region of Russia. In addition, a plant in the Bryansk region was hit by drones.

Points of attention

  • This incident signifies an escalation in tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with the drones targeting critical infrastructure in the Russian territories.
  • The local governors of the affected regions have confirmed the damages caused and the efforts undertaken by the Russian air defense forces to repel the drone attacks and secure the impacted facilities.

“Bavovna” in Russia on March 8 — what is known

The fact of the attack was officially confirmed by the Kremlin's protege in the Leningrad Region, Alexander Drozdenko.

According to him, Russian air defense forces were allegedly able to repel a UAV attack on the KINEF in the Kyrysh district.

Air defense forces shot down one drone on approach, and another was destroyed over the territory of the enterprise, the local governor claims.

He also confirmed that when the drone debris fell, the external structure of one of the enterprise's tanks was damaged, "the consequences have been eliminated."

What is important to understand is that KINEF ("Kirishinefteorgsintez") is an oil refining enterprise in the city of Kirishi in the Leningrad Region.

It was already a target for Ukrainian drones a year ago.

In addition, it is indicated that powerful explosions thundered in the city of Starodub, Bryansk region. According to local residents, one of the factories there was attacked.

The air defense forces of the Russian Ministry of Defense are working to detect and destroy air targets, wrote the governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz.

Ukrainian Armed Forces drones likely attacked the Konservsushprod plant in the Russian Bryansk region.

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that air defenses intercepted and destroyed 31 Ukrainian drones overnight.

26 UAVs were eliminated over the territory of the Krasnodar Territory, 3 over the Bryansk Region, and one each over the Leningrad and Yaroslavl Regions.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Dobropillya and the Kharkiv region — many dead and wounded
State Emergency Service
Russians continue to kill Ukrainian civilians
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces neutralized one Russian missile and 133 drones
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 8 — first details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army at the front
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of March 8, 2025

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?