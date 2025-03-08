Air defense forces neutralized one Russian missile and 133 drones

On the night of March 8, the Russian army carried out a new air attack on Ukraine with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and one Iskander-K cruise missile. In addition, the enemy used 145 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of simulator drones for the attack.
Points of attention
- The Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine actively engaged in countering the enemy's air attacks using a range of defense mechanisms.
- Despite the attacks, no negative consequences were reported, with Ukraine emphasizing the successful defense against the Russian invasion.
Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 8 — first details
The Russian invaders carried out air attacks from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda — Crimea.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that 54 enemy drones-simulators were lost in the field. According to preliminary data, no negative consequences were detected.
The Donetsk, Poltava, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Odessa regions came under new enemy attacks.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-