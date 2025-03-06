France offers Ukraine its own intelligence amid suspension of US aid
France offers Ukraine its own intelligence amid suspension of US aid

France
Source:  France24

French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu said that his country is offering its intelligence data to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • France steps in to offer intelligence support to Ukraine in light of the suspension of US aid, highlighting the importance of international collaboration in defense capabilities.
  • The reliance of Ukraine on allied countries, particularly the United States, for intelligence could leave a significant gap in its defense capabilities, as seen with the temporary halt in provision by the US.
  • The suspension of intelligence sharing between the US and Ukraine may empower Russia to escalate drone and missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, emphasizing the critical role of intelligence in national security.

France will help Ukraine with intelligence data

The minister made his statement on March 6.

Our intelligence is sovereign... with our own capabilities. We hand that over to the Ukrainians.

Sebastian Lecornu

Sebastian Lecornu

French Minister of Defense

We will remind you that on March 5, CIA Director John Ratcliffe officially announced a temporary halt to the provision of weapons and intelligence to Ukraine.

The Institute for the Study of War later reported that the suspension of intelligence sharing between the United States and Ukraine would allow Russia to intensify its drone and missile strikes on Ukrainian cities.

According to a Politico source, Ukraine receives 80% of its intelligence from allied countries, mainly from the United States.

"It's bound to be a huge setback for the Ukrainians, I don't think there's any denying that. The British will try to fill that gap. We have listening posts at RAF Akrotiri, which is sovereign, we have Rivet Joint flights in the area. But obviously we don't have all the capabilities that the Americans have, and there are things that are simply irreplaceable," said Neil Barnett, CEO of Istok Associates Limited.

