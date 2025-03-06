France offers Ukraine its own intelligence amid suspension of US aid

French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu said that his country is offering its intelligence data to Ukraine.

The minister made his statement on March 6.

Our intelligence is sovereign... with our own capabilities. We hand that over to the Ukrainians. Sebastian Lecornu French Minister of Defense

We will remind you that on March 5, CIA Director John Ratcliffe officially announced a temporary halt to the provision of weapons and intelligence to Ukraine.

The Institute for the Study of War later reported that the suspension of intelligence sharing between the United States and Ukraine would allow Russia to intensify its drone and missile strikes on Ukrainian cities.

According to a Politico source, Ukraine receives 80% of its intelligence from allied countries, mainly from the United States.