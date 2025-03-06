France offers Ukraine its own intelligence amid suspension of US aid

French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu said that his country is offering its intelligence data to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- France steps in to offer intelligence support to Ukraine in light of the suspension of US aid, highlighting the importance of international collaboration in defense capabilities.
- The reliance of Ukraine on allied countries, particularly the United States, for intelligence could leave a significant gap in its defense capabilities, as seen with the temporary halt in provision by the US.
- The suspension of intelligence sharing between the US and Ukraine may empower Russia to escalate drone and missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, emphasizing the critical role of intelligence in national security.
France will help Ukraine with intelligence data
The minister made his statement on March 6.
We will remind you that on March 5, CIA Director John Ratcliffe officially announced a temporary halt to the provision of weapons and intelligence to Ukraine.
The Institute for the Study of War later reported that the suspension of intelligence sharing between the United States and Ukraine would allow Russia to intensify its drone and missile strikes on Ukrainian cities.
According to a Politico source, Ukraine receives 80% of its intelligence from allied countries, mainly from the United States.
