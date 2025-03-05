Russia threatens not only Ukraine, but all of Europe — Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the nation on March 5. He spoke about Ukraine and declared that the world is "entering a new era."

Russia threatens all of Europe — Macron

Macron criticized Russia for remaining unpunished for its crimes. The threat from Russia, which seemed to have disappeared after the fall of the Berlin Wall, has returned and hangs over all of Eastern Europe.

If a country can invade its neighbor in Europe and get away with it, no one can be sure of anything. The Russian threat is real not only for Ukraine — it affects European countries. Emmanuel Macron President of France

According to the French president, Russia is trying to rearm by all means and is increasing defense spending to do so. Therefore, Macron stressed the importance of increasing contributions to Europe's defense sector, as Denmark, Poland, and the Baltic countries have already done.

President Putin violates our borders to kill opponents and manipulate elections.

The French leader also recalled that the Kremlin dictator had broken his previous promises and guarantees. Therefore, Macron declared that he was abandoning the "too fragile" ceasefire in Ukraine.

The path to peace cannot lie through the refusal of support for Ukraine. Peace cannot be achieved at any cost and under Russian dictate, and cannot mean Ukraine's capitulation. Share

He once again emphasized the possibility of sending European troops to Ukraine:

This does not mean that they will take part in the fighting on the front. But if a peace agreement is signed, they will be the guarantors of its observance.

Next week, according to Macron, France will gather the chiefs of staff of all countries ready to "guarantee future peace in Ukraine."