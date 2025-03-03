Russia's war against Ukraine. Macron announced the possibility of a truce under the Franco-British plan

A month-long, measurable ceasefire in the air, seas and energy infrastructure, followed by the deployment of European troops. French President Emmanuel Macron outlined the main thrusts of a joint Franco-British action plan for Ukraine.

Macron reveals details of Franco-British peace plan for Ukraine

It is about a "truce in the air, on the seas and in energy infrastructure" that would last for a month.

We know how to measure it. We need to understand that the front today is the equivalent of the Paris-Budapest line (I'm talking about the distance between the two cities — ed.). In the event of a ceasefire, it would be very difficult to verify that it is being observed along the front line. Emmanuel Macron President of France

According to it, soldiers can only be deployed on the ground in the second stage.

There will be no European troops on Ukrainian soil in the coming weeks. The question is how we use this time to try to get a viable ceasefire, with negotiations taking several weeks and then, once peace is signed, deployment.

Emmanuel Macron also does not believe in the truce signed between the Americans and the Russians, because he is convinced that Putin will seek to humiliate Ukraine, in particular by demilitarizing it.

"We want peace. We don't want it at any price, without guarantees," repeated the French president, who is confident in the "de-escalation" of Trump's relations with Zelenskyy. Share

He reported that he had spoken with the American president three times in the last three days.