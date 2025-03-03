Russia's war against Ukraine. Macron announced the possibility of a truce under the Franco-British plan

A month-long, measurable ceasefire in the air, seas and energy infrastructure, followed by the deployment of European troops. French President Emmanuel Macron outlined the main thrusts of a joint Franco-British action plan for Ukraine.
Points of attention
- French President Macron announces the potential for a month-long measurable ceasefire in air, seas, and energy infrastructure in Ukraine under the Franco-British plan.
- Details of the joint Franco-British action plan include deploying European troops on Ukrainian territory after the armistice is observed, following a special strategy.
- Macron expresses skepticism towards the truce signed between the Americans and the Russians and emphasizes the importance of negotiations and guarantees for a viable and lasting peace in Ukraine.
Macron reveals details of Franco-British peace plan for Ukraine
It is about a "truce in the air, on the seas and in energy infrastructure" that would last for a month.
According to it, soldiers can only be deployed on the ground in the second stage.
There will be no European troops on Ukrainian soil in the coming weeks. The question is how we use this time to try to get a viable ceasefire, with negotiations taking several weeks and then, once peace is signed, deployment.
Emmanuel Macron also does not believe in the truce signed between the Americans and the Russians, because he is convinced that Putin will seek to humiliate Ukraine, in particular by demilitarizing it.
He reported that he had spoken with the American president three times in the last three days.
We need to restart the conversation in the next few days.
