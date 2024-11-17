Trump's peace plan. What Ukrainians should prepare for

The editors of CNN analyzed all the statements of the new US President Donald Trump and came to the conclusion that he may offer Ukraine to give up Crimea in exchange for the return of the rest of the occupied territories.
Points of attention
- Neither Ukraine nor Russia may like Trump's peace agreement.
- Russia will continue its hybrid campaign against NATO and Europe, hoping for a weak reaction from the new US president.
- Trump's plan also foresees a possible fundamental review of cooperation with the Alliance.
What to expect from Trump
Journalists pay attention to the dubious promise of the head of the White House to end the war in 24 hours.
The publication also analyzes the statement that the Republican Congress is now unlikely to adopt a new program of military assistance to the Armed Forces.
Against this background, the editors tried to outline a peace agreement that Ukraine and the Russian Federation can sign through Trump's mediation.
What else could Trump be thinking
According to journalists, the new US president also plans to fundamentally review cooperation with NATO allies.
It is possible that there is no question of the withdrawal of the States from the bloc, but its future decisions can still be a serious blow to the Alliance.
The publication voiced the assumption that this could happen against the background of continued Russian aggression in the global dimension, where Putin shows no intention of curtailing his hybrid campaign against Europe.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-