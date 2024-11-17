Trump's peace plan. What Ukrainians should prepare for

The editors of CNN analyzed all the statements of the new US President Donald Trump and came to the conclusion that he may offer Ukraine to give up Crimea in exchange for the return of the rest of the occupied territories.

What to expect from Trump

Journalists pay attention to the dubious promise of the head of the White House to end the war in 24 hours.

The publication also analyzes the statement that the Republican Congress is now unlikely to adopt a new program of military assistance to the Armed Forces.

Against this background, the editors tried to outline a peace agreement that Ukraine and the Russian Federation can sign through Trump's mediation.

Russia will keep Crimea, which it seized in 2014, and Ukraine will get back part of the territories in eastern Ukraine that Russia seized. Instead, Ukraine does not join NATO, but receives security guarantees from the US, such as Japan. Neither the Russians nor the Ukrainians will be satisfied with the elements of this agreement, but the alternative is eternal war, in which about a million people on both sides have already been killed and wounded, the publication suggests. Share

What else could Trump be thinking

According to journalists, the new US president also plans to fundamentally review cooperation with NATO allies.

It is possible that there is no question of the withdrawal of the States from the bloc, but its future decisions can still be a serious blow to the Alliance.

The publication voiced the assumption that this could happen against the background of continued Russian aggression in the global dimension, where Putin shows no intention of curtailing his hybrid campaign against Europe.