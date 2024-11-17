Biden allowed Ukraine to hit Russia with ATACMS missiles

The New York Times reports that the American leader Joe Biden for the first time allowed the Defense Forces of Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles for strikes deep into Russia.

Biden made a long-awaited decision regarding Ukraine

According to insiders, the weapon will most likely be used first against Russian and North Korean troops to protect Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that this decision by the US president was a response to Russia's unexpected decision to involve North Korean troops in hostilities.

According to anonymous sources, it is likely that this will not change the course of the war, but the White House first of all wants to make it clear to North Korea that its soldiers will die en masse on the front.

According to US officials, although the Ukrainians are likely to first use missiles against Russian and North Korean forces in the Kursk region, Biden may allow them to use these weapons elsewhere in the Russian Federation. Share

The USA is still afraid of Putin's reaction

Some American officials believe that Ukraine's use of long-range missiles on the territory of the Russian Federation may push Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to escalate.

They even suggest that he may resort to retaliatory force against the United States and its coalition partners.

According to other politicians, this was an important decision, and Putin would not dare to go to war against the United States.

The Ukrainians could use ATACMS missiles to strike Russian and North Korean troop concentrations, key military equipment, logistics hubs, ammunition depots, and supply lines deep inside Russian territory. This could help the Ukrainians to weaken the effectiveness of the Russian-North Korean offensive. Share

In the end, according to insiders, Biden concluded that the potential benefits were that Ukraine would be able to achieve certain important goals that it would not otherwise be able to achieve.