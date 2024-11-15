Blinken revealed Biden's plan for Ukraine for the next 2 months
Category
Politics
Publication date

Blinken revealed Biden's plan for Ukraine for the next 2 months

Biden will increase support for Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

According to the head of the US State Department, Anthony Blinken, President Joe Biden's team will increase support for Ukraine over the next few months against the backdrop of the war against the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • Biden intends to continue to strengthen the security of Ukraine.
  • The Pentagon's plans for the implementation of tasks to increase the defense capability of Ukraine within the framework of NATO have been revealed.
  • Joe Biden also wants to convince Trump not to make negative decisions regarding Ukraine.

Biden will increase support for Ukraine

The head of American diplomacy made such a statement during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

According to him, the entry of the DPRK into the war against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation will receive a "decisive response".

In addition, it is indicated that at the headquarters of the Alliance, Blinken and Rutte discussed the work that NATO should do to strengthen its defense and industrial base.

As the US Secretary of State noted, Biden's team "will continue to support everything we do for Ukraine."

President Biden fully intends to use every day to continue to do what we've been doing for the past four years, which is to strengthen this Alliance.

Anthony Blinken

Anthony Blinken

Head of the US State Department

Biden will try to convince Trump and Congress

Biden will have an opportunity in the next 70 days to prove to Congress and the new administration that the United States should not withdraw from Ukraine, that withdrawal from Ukraine means even greater instability in Europe, said Jake Sullivan, the US president's national security adviser recently.

He did not want to answer whether it was a specific legislative proposal regarding funding.

Sullivan also emphasized: Joe Biden will prove that the US needs constant resources for Ukraine even after his term ends.

Because the threat to Ukraine will remain regardless of what exactly happens on the battlefield or at the negotiating table, the US President's national security advisor emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Biden called some Americans "garbage" — a scandal broke out
What is known about the new scandal surrounding Biden
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Biden decided to transfer hundreds of missiles to Ukraine
What is known about the new aid from the United States
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Biden will try to implement his new plan for Ukraine
Biden

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?