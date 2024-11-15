Blinken revealed Biden's plan for Ukraine for the next 2 months

According to the head of the US State Department, Anthony Blinken, President Joe Biden's team will increase support for Ukraine over the next few months against the backdrop of the war against the Russian Federation.
Biden will increase support for Ukraine
The head of American diplomacy made such a statement during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
According to him, the entry of the DPRK into the war against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation will receive a "decisive response".
In addition, it is indicated that at the headquarters of the Alliance, Blinken and Rutte discussed the work that NATO should do to strengthen its defense and industrial base.
As the US Secretary of State noted, Biden's team "will continue to support everything we do for Ukraine."
Biden will try to convince Trump and Congress
He did not want to answer whether it was a specific legislative proposal regarding funding.
Sullivan also emphasized: Joe Biden will prove that the US needs constant resources for Ukraine even after his term ends.
