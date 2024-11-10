Biden will try to implement his new plan for Ukraine

Current US President Joe Biden has two months left in the White House. During this time, he plans to convince Congress, as well as Donald Trump, to maintain support for Ukraine.

Biden is concerned about a possible change in US policy towards Ukraine

Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, made a statement on this matter.

According to the latter, the strategy of the current head of the White House in recent days remains the same as during the last two and a half years.

First of all, it is about strengthening the position of Ukraine directly at the front, so that, in the end, it takes the strongest possible position at the negotiating table.

As Jake Sullivan pointed out, Joe Biden's team will do everything possible to use all the resources allocated by Congress for military support of Ukraine until the end of his term.

Biden will try to convince Trump and Congress

And, of course, President Biden will have the opportunity over the next 70 days to prove to Congress and the new administration that the United States should not withdraw from Ukraine, that withdrawing from Ukraine means even more instability in Europe. Jake Sullivan Adviser to the US President on National Security

However, he declined to say whether there was any specific legislative proposal regarding the funding.

According to him, Joe Biden will prove that the US needs constant resources for Ukraine even after his term ends.