Biden decided to transfer hundreds of missiles to Ukraine

According to American journalists, the team of the American leader Joe Biden will provide Ukraine with more than 500 interceptor missiles for Patriot missile defense systems and NASAMS air defense systems.

What is known about the new aid from the United States

Anonymous sources claim that the missiles should arrive in Ukraine in the coming weeks.

The White House expects that these supplies will meet Ukraine's needs for air defense equipment by December 2024.

It is important to understand that before the elections, official Washington planned to deliver the rest of the aid to Ukraine by April.

However, the US president's team currently plans to deliver as much military aid as possible to Kyiv by January. Joe Biden wants Kyiv to have a stronger position in possible negotiations, as well as a more powerful defense.

It is worth noting that more than 7 billion US dollars allocated to the Pentagon to transfer weapons and ammunition to Ukraine from its stockpiles remain unspent, as well as more than 2 billion US dollars intended to finance long-term contracts for the supply of equipment to Kyiv.

Biden made another important decision

On November 8, it became known that the head of the White House canceled the actual ban on the work of American military contractors in Ukraine for maintenance and repair of equipment provided for the Armed Forces.

What is important to understand is that this will enable the Pentagon to award contracts to American companies to work in Ukraine.

The team of the current head of the White House expects that this will speed up maintenance and repair of weapons systems used by the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Share

According to journalists, there will be several dozen to several hundred American contractors in Ukraine.