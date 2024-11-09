Biden decided to transfer hundreds of missiles to Ukraine

According to American journalists, the team of the American leader Joe Biden will provide Ukraine with more than 500 interceptor missiles for Patriot missile defense systems and NASAMS air defense systems.
- Supplies are designed to meet Ukraine's needs until the end of the year.
- Biden wants to strengthen Ukraine's position in possible negotiations and ensure a powerful defense.
- The US president is considering the possibility of transferring additional military aid to Kyiv.
Anonymous sources claim that the missiles should arrive in Ukraine in the coming weeks.
The White House expects that these supplies will meet Ukraine's needs for air defense equipment by December 2024.
It is important to understand that before the elections, official Washington planned to deliver the rest of the aid to Ukraine by April.
However, the US president's team currently plans to deliver as much military aid as possible to Kyiv by January. Joe Biden wants Kyiv to have a stronger position in possible negotiations, as well as a more powerful defense.
On November 8, it became known that the head of the White House canceled the actual ban on the work of American military contractors in Ukraine for maintenance and repair of equipment provided for the Armed Forces.
What is important to understand is that this will enable the Pentagon to award contracts to American companies to work in Ukraine.
According to journalists, there will be several dozen to several hundred American contractors in Ukraine.
