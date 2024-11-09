Biden decided to transfer hundreds of missiles to Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Biden decided to transfer hundreds of missiles to Ukraine

What is known about the new aid from the United States
Читати українською
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

According to American journalists, the team of the American leader Joe Biden will provide Ukraine with more than 500 interceptor missiles for Patriot missile defense systems and NASAMS air defense systems.

Points of attention

  • Supplies are designed to meet Ukraine's needs until the end of the year.
  • Biden wants to strengthen Ukraine's position in possible negotiations and ensure a powerful defense.
  • The US president is considering the possibility of transferring additional military aid to Kyiv.

What is known about the new aid from the United States

Anonymous sources claim that the missiles should arrive in Ukraine in the coming weeks.

The White House expects that these supplies will meet Ukraine's needs for air defense equipment by December 2024.

It is important to understand that before the elections, official Washington planned to deliver the rest of the aid to Ukraine by April.

However, the US president's team currently plans to deliver as much military aid as possible to Kyiv by January. Joe Biden wants Kyiv to have a stronger position in possible negotiations, as well as a more powerful defense.

It is worth noting that more than 7 billion US dollars allocated to the Pentagon to transfer weapons and ammunition to Ukraine from its stockpiles remain unspent, as well as more than 2 billion US dollars intended to finance long-term contracts for the supply of equipment to Kyiv.

Biden made another important decision

On November 8, it became known that the head of the White House canceled the actual ban on the work of American military contractors in Ukraine for maintenance and repair of equipment provided for the Armed Forces.

What is important to understand is that this will enable the Pentagon to award contracts to American companies to work in Ukraine.

The team of the current head of the White House expects that this will speed up maintenance and repair of weapons systems used by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to journalists, there will be several dozen to several hundred American contractors in Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The 2024 US presidential election. How Trump and Harris made it unique
How much Trump and Harris spent on their presidential campaigns
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The UN was frightened by Trump's victory in the US elections. What is the reason?
Donald Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
We are ready. The Kremlin hinted at negotiations between the USA and Russia
Moscow is interested in Trump's plans

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?