The 2024 US presidential election. How Trump and Harris made it unique

The heated race for the presidency between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris has resulted in the candidates spending record amounts on their campaigns. In fact, this election has become the most expensive in the history of the United States.

How much Trump and Harris spent on their presidential campaigns

According to journalists, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump jointly spent a record 3.5 billion dollars.

In addition, it is noted that a total of about 4.2 billion was collected, including contributions from party committees and outside groups.

Interestingly, the Democratic candidate was able to raise more funds than Trump, raising more than 2.3 billion through the Democratic National Committee, supergroups and so-called Super Pacs, which can receive unlimited donations from individuals. Of this amount, Kamala Harris has already spent 1.9 billion.

As for the Republican leader, he raised more than 1.8 billion, of which he spent 1.6 billion on his campaign.

What did Harris and Trump direct these funds to

As the journalists managed to find out, about 50% of the mentioned sums were spent on advertising, especially in seven states that are considered key to the election results.

The Harris campaign spent more than $1 billion on advertising in those states, while the combined spending of both campaigns on advertising in the swing regions was almost $1.5 billion. In particular, more than $400 million was spent in Pennsylvania alone, where 19 electoral votes are at stake. Share

It is also worth paying attention to the fact that a significant part of Trump's campaign budget was allocated to legal expenses related to his lawsuits.