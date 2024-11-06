The 2024 US presidential election. How Trump and Harris made it unique

The heated race for the presidency between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris has resulted in the candidates spending record amounts on their campaigns. In fact, this election has become the most expensive in the history of the United States.
How much Trump and Harris spent on their presidential campaigns
According to journalists, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump jointly spent a record 3.5 billion dollars.
In addition, it is noted that a total of about 4.2 billion was collected, including contributions from party committees and outside groups.
Interestingly, the Democratic candidate was able to raise more funds than Trump, raising more than 2.3 billion through the Democratic National Committee, supergroups and so-called Super Pacs, which can receive unlimited donations from individuals. Of this amount, Kamala Harris has already spent 1.9 billion.
As for the Republican leader, he raised more than 1.8 billion, of which he spent 1.6 billion on his campaign.
What did Harris and Trump direct these funds to
As the journalists managed to find out, about 50% of the mentioned sums were spent on advertising, especially in seven states that are considered key to the election results.
It is also worth paying attention to the fact that a significant part of Trump's campaign budget was allocated to legal expenses related to his lawsuits.
According to the latest data, it took more than 100 million, which is 14% of all expenses.
