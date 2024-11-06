Trump has promised to stop all wars during his US presidency
Trump has promised to stop all wars during his US presidency

Trump has promised to stop all wars during his US presidency
Source:  Sky News

Donald Trump has stated that his goal during his presidency is to stop all wars in the world. The Republican reminded that during his presidency the USA did not take part in new conflicts.

Points of attention

  • Trump promised to stop all wars during his presidency, recalling the absence of new conflicts under his administration.
  • Election forecasts indicate a possible victory for Trump due to the indication of winning states and electoral votes.
  • Trump stated that his goal is to restore America to greatness and create a better future for its citizens, calling for unity and forgetting past differences.
  • Voters are still being counted, but world leaders are already congratulating Trump on his victory.

Trump made the statement after the election results were announced

We have had no wars, for four years we have had no wars. Except we defeated ISIS. We defeated ISIS in record time, but we didn't have wars.' They said, 'He's going to start a war.' I'm not going to start a war, I'm going to stop wars.

Trump also promised to realize "America's glorious destiny" and create a better future for citizens, saying his mission is to restore the country to greatness.

Calling for unity, he emphasized the need to leave differences in the past.

Our success will unite us," Trump expressed confidence, adding that the United States can achieve its goal.

What are Trump's chances of winning?

What is important to understand is that several simulations of the results of the US elections predict the victory of the Republican leader.

It is now known that Trump won in "shaky" Pennsylvania. If he also pulls ahead in Alaska, that would give him the minimum 270 electoral votes needed to win.

As of now, several states where Trump is guaranteed to receive Electoral College votes remain uncounted.

The New York Times predicted that Trump could get up to 306 electoral votes out of the required 270.

In addition, it is emphasized that Kamala Harris needs to win in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan, but Trump clearly leads in them.

Currently, world leaders have already begun to congratulate Trump on his "victory" in the elections.

