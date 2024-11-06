Who will gain control of the US Senate — the first election results

According to the results of the midterm elections, the Republican Party led by Donald Trump was able to regain the majority in the US Senate. What is important to understand is that during Joe Biden's administration, the Senate was actually controlled by Democrats.

The spheres of influence will change in the Senate

Journalists point out that Republicans will gain at least 2 seats that were previously held by Democrats and provided them with control of the House by a minimum margin of 51-49.

Donald Trump's team was able to win in West Virginia, Ohio and Nebraska.

In addition, it is emphasized that the struggle for control of the Senate was largely decided in Ohio and Montana, whose representatives were Democrats.

Control of the chamber goes to the GOP just as longtime Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is stepping down and his successor is yet to be named. Share

According to the latest data, it is planned to elect a new leader of the Republicans in the Senate next week.

Among the main candidates for this position: two long-time associates of McConnell, John Tan and John Cornyn, as well as Rick Scott. Their number may still grow.

Trump will gain even more power if he wins

Political scientists and analysts stress that Republican control of the Senate will mean a big advantage for Trump if he does return to the White House.

However, what the final GOP advantage will be will also play a role, as some Republicans in the Senate have repeatedly gone against Trump's line.

Given the fact that most decisions require 60 votes, the Republican Party will have to work with Democrats.