The Kremlin does not advertise that it is rooting for Donald Trump and is doing everything possible to have him head the White House again. However, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has no idea what the Republican leader is up to.
Points of attention
- Relations between the United States and the Russian Federation may worsen even if Trump becomes president again.
- Trump's plan to end the war may disappoint both Kyiv and Moscow.
- Putin will never get from Trump what he wants in Ukraine.
Putin will not get what he wants from Trump
According to the publication's insiders, the republican's plans to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine may prove unacceptable directly to Putin.
Journalists draw attention to the fact that relations between the US and the Russian Federation continued to deteriorate even during Trump's presidency, which means that the situation is unlikely to change this time.
The Kremlin understands this, but they still hope that the Republican will give Putin the opportunity to occupy all of Ukraine.
Neither Ukraine nor the Russian Federation may like Trump's plan
What is important to understand is that Trump's former advisers — Fred Fleitz and retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg — have developed a new plan.
It provides for a temporary ceasefire along the current battle lines. In addition, it is emphasized that Kyiv will receive further Western arms supplies only on the condition that it enters into peace negotiations with Russia.
Despite the fact that Ukraine will definitely not like such an idea, it will not be able to satisfy the Kremlin either.
According to her, the Republican leader will never offer Putin what he wants to get in Ukraine.
