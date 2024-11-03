The Kremlin does not advertise that it is rooting for Donald Trump and is doing everything possible to have him head the White House again. However, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has no idea what the Republican leader is up to.

Putin will not get what he wants from Trump

According to the publication's insiders, the republican's plans to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine may prove unacceptable directly to Putin.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that relations between the US and the Russian Federation continued to deteriorate even during Trump's presidency, which means that the situation is unlikely to change this time.

The Kremlin understands this, but they still hope that the Republican will give Putin the opportunity to occupy all of Ukraine.

Of course they want Trump, that's clear. But the result of these elections will not change the rules of the game for Russia. The situation became really dire. American-Russian relations have reached an impasse. And everyone is a hostage to it — even Putin," said a former Kremlin official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Neither Ukraine nor the Russian Federation may like Trump's plan

What is important to understand is that Trump's former advisers — Fred Fleitz and retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg — have developed a new plan.

It provides for a temporary ceasefire along the current battle lines. In addition, it is emphasized that Kyiv will receive further Western arms supplies only on the condition that it enters into peace negotiations with Russia.

Despite the fact that Ukraine will definitely not like such an idea, it will not be able to satisfy the Kremlin either.

For Putin, this is a very bad scenario. Putin does not need territory. He needs Ukraine, said Tetyana Stanova, a senior researcher at the Carnegie Russia-Eurasia Center.

According to her, the Republican leader will never offer Putin what he wants to get in Ukraine.