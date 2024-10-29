Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is still ahead of her Republican rival Donald Trump in the national poll, but the gap between them continues to narrow, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Harris has a better chance of winning

What's important to understand is that as of October 29, Harris's national approval rating is 44%, while Trump's is 43%.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that just two weeks ago, the Democrat's margin was larger — 3 percentage points.

It also noted that the US vice president has led her opponent in every Reuters/Ipsos poll of registered voters since July, and her lead has been steadily shrinking since late September.

As in previous polls, voters preferred the former White House leader when it came to the economy (47% to 37%) and immigration (48% to 33%).

Despite this, it is indicated that the Democrat is considered more competent in solving the problem of political extremism (40% against 38%), but even here her advantage has decreased to two points out of seven.

Trump continues to slander Zelenskyi

As mentioned earlier, recently the odious Republican began to cynically claim that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi could have prevented the start of the war, but he did not.

It is worth paying attention to the fact that, against this background, Donald Trump does not accuse Russian dictator Vladimir Putin of invading Ukraine.

I think Zelensky is one of the best traders I have ever seen. Every time he comes, we give him a hundred billion dollars. Who else in history received such money? This has never happened. And it does not mean that I do not want to help him, because I feel very sorry for these people. But he had no right to allow that war to begin, Trump said.

The former US president also shamelessly lies that Ukraine is "no longer Ukraine" because, they say, Russia destroyed most of the country's population centers.