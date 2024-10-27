Ukraine can save Taiwan. Shapps pointed to a non-obvious connection
Ukraine can save Taiwan. Shapps pointed to a non-obvious connection

Russia's war against Ukraine will affect the fate of other countries
Source:  The Sunday Times

According to Grant Shapps, former head of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, if Ukraine defeats Russia, it will save Taiwan from the invasion of China.

  • Shapps emphasizes the necessity for increased defense support to Ukraine from Britain and other NATO members to prevent the escalation of conflicts and maintain the current world order.
  • China's ambitions to 'reunite' with Taiwan pose a significant threat to democracy and international stability, making Ukraine's victory crucial in safeguarding the region.
  • The importance of understanding and addressing the potential ramifications of conflicts in both Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific region is vital to prevent further destabilization and protect global security.

Grant Shapps calls on Britain and other partners of Ukraine to help it defeat Russia, because if this does not happen, then China will receive a signal to attack Taiwan.

This development of the event will lead to fatal consequences for the entire international community.

The ex-minister drew attention to the fact that official Beijing never hid or denied its plan to "reunite" with democratic Taiwan.

Despite the abundance of information available, the world somehow does not understand the importance of this upcoming war in the Indo-Pacific region. If you think that a conflict on a small island 6,000 miles away matters and that Britain should not get involved, you are very much mistaken.

According to Shapps, the consequences that the world will face if China invades Taiwan will be catastrophic. However, the invasion will not happen if Ukraine defeats Russia.

A global conflict is still possible

According to the British politician, Russia's war against Ukraine is an "existential test for the West."

Will the Russian-Ukrainian war turn into a global conflict? Make no doubt: China and other authoritarian powers want us defeated. Such countries pay little attention to democracy and the rights of their own citizens. Their goal is to change the world order in favor of their own totalitarian regimes, he believes.

Shapps pointed out that it was absolutely essential not only to authorize the use of Britain's long-range Storm Shadow missiles, but to do so without targeting the US,

Against this background, he called on official London to double defense support to Ukraine, "despite the cost of replenishing ammunition stocks."

According to Shapps, other NATO members should immediately do the same.

