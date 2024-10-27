According to Grant Shapps, former head of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, if Ukraine defeats Russia, it will save Taiwan from the invasion of China.
Points of attention
- Shapps emphasizes the necessity for increased defense support to Ukraine from Britain and other NATO members to prevent the escalation of conflicts and maintain the current world order.
- China's ambitions to 'reunite' with Taiwan pose a significant threat to democracy and international stability, making Ukraine's victory crucial in safeguarding the region.
- The importance of understanding and addressing the potential ramifications of conflicts in both Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific region is vital to prevent further destabilization and protect global security.
Russia's war against Ukraine will affect the fate of other countries
Grant Shapps calls on Britain and other partners of Ukraine to help it defeat Russia, because if this does not happen, then China will receive a signal to attack Taiwan.
This development of the event will lead to fatal consequences for the entire international community.
The ex-minister drew attention to the fact that official Beijing never hid or denied its plan to "reunite" with democratic Taiwan.
According to Shapps, the consequences that the world will face if China invades Taiwan will be catastrophic. However, the invasion will not happen if Ukraine defeats Russia.
A global conflict is still possible
According to the British politician, Russia's war against Ukraine is an "existential test for the West."
Shapps pointed out that it was absolutely essential not only to authorize the use of Britain's long-range Storm Shadow missiles, but to do so without targeting the US,
Against this background, he called on official London to double defense support to Ukraine, "despite the cost of replenishing ammunition stocks."
According to Shapps, other NATO members should immediately do the same.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-