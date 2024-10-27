Dmytro "Slip" Kuharchuk explained whether Zelensky's Victory Plan will help win the war
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Dmytro "Slip" Kuharchuk explained whether Zelensky's Victory Plan will help win the war

Dmytro "Slip" Kuharchuk
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

In an interview with Online.UA, the commander of the 2nd assault battalion of the Third Assault Brigade, Dmytro "Slip" Kuharchuk, explained the meaning of the Victory Plan of Ukraine, which was proposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi together with his team.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's Victory Plan is a strategy that can help achieve concrete results.
  • Ukrainians must realize that the war is primarily for people, not for territories.
  • Russia as a neighboring country will not disappear anywhere, therefore it is important to be ready for various scenarios of the development of events.

Ukraine's victory plan is primarily about strategy

As "Slip" notes, the things that Volodymyr Zelenskyi indicates in the Victory Plan relate to strategy, not tactics.

However, if you consider Zelensky's Plan as a certain component, a certain strategy that can lead to specific results, then it can be used.

Ukrainians have already drawn attention to the fact that the Victory Plan does not say anything about Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia.

"Slip" reminds us that any war is not fought for territory, but rather for people, citizens of the country.

Because there will be a sneeze, where are the borders of Ukraine, if there are no Ukrainians in this country, if there are no more of them — that's the first thing. The second is that probably no one has an answer to the question, to be honest, how to get back the lost territories. And I sincerely believe that we should talk not only about restoration, but also start from the position that, having such a neighbor on the side, we cannot take a neutral position. We have to bring up in children, in ourselves, the principles of great power.

Dmytro "Slip" Kuharchuk

Dmytro "Slip" Kuharchuk

Commander of the 2nd assault battalion of the Third Assault Brigade

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Deputy Commander of the Third Assault Brigade Zhorin predicted the most likely outcome of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
Maksym Zhorin
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Ukrainian border guards destroyed the BC warehouses of the occupiers in the Kharkiv region
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In the Russian Federation, accidental deaths are attributed to combat losses in the war — the interception of DIU
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
In the Russian Federation, accidental deaths are attributed to combat losses in the war — the interception of DIU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?