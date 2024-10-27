Dmytro "Slip" Kuharchuk explained whether Zelensky's Victory Plan will help win the war

In an interview with Online.UA, the commander of the 2nd assault battalion of the Third Assault Brigade, Dmytro "Slip" Kuharchuk, explained the meaning of the Victory Plan of Ukraine, which was proposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi together with his team.

Ukraine's victory plan is primarily about strategy

As "Slip" notes, the things that Volodymyr Zelenskyi indicates in the Victory Plan relate to strategy, not tactics.

However, if you consider Zelensky's Plan as a certain component, a certain strategy that can lead to specific results, then it can be used.

Ukrainians have already drawn attention to the fact that the Victory Plan does not say anything about Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia.

"Slip" reminds us that any war is not fought for territory, but rather for people, citizens of the country.