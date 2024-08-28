Deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade, ex-commander of the "Azov" regiment, Major Maksym Zhorin, in an interview with Online.UA, stated that Ukraine is being systematically pushed to start negotiations with Russia, but it is important to understand that they will have catastrophic consequences.
Points of attention
- The Kremlin is doing everything possible to ensure that there are constant discussions within Ukraine about the start of negotiations with Russia.
- Potential negotiations with the enemy may end in failure for all of Ukraine.
- It is dangerous to ignore the opinion and position of the military.
The Kremlin incites conflicts among Ukrainians
According to Zhorin, he has the impression that Ukrainians are gradually being "moved in the direction of negotiations".
Against this background, it is important to realize that it is the Russians who really want our society to have a discussion on this matter.
Zhorin also warned that potential negotiations with Russia will most likely have a tragic ending for Ukraine. Because it is said that the aggressor country will demand a conditional break, which it will use to prepare for a new powerful strike.
The opinion of soldiers should be decisive in military matters
Zhorin also noticed that now many social polls are most often oriented towards the opinion of civilians — de facto the vast majority of the population. However, there is an important nuance here that cannot be forgotten.
The deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade emphasizes that the mentioned majority is not directly at the front, does not fight, does not realize the price that Ukrainian defenders pay daily for the independence of Ukraine.
