Deputy Commander of the Third Assault Brigade Zhorin predicted the most likely outcome of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade, ex-commander of the "Azov" regiment, Major Maksym Zhorin, in an interview with Online.UA, stated that Ukraine is being systematically pushed to start negotiations with Russia, but it is important to understand that they will have catastrophic consequences.

The Kremlin incites conflicts among Ukrainians

According to Zhorin, he has the impression that Ukrainians are gradually being "moved in the direction of negotiations".

Against this background, it is important to realize that it is the Russians who really want our society to have a discussion on this matter.

They (Russians — ed.) are doing it. Someone just idiotically believes that it will help, and someone absolutely consciously works on these theses, just for the Russians. That's the only way I see it. Yes, we are being prepared, and this discussion begins. It also exists in the army, but it will be very difficult for the army to make such decisions. This should not be forgotten. Maxim Zhorin Deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade

Zhorin also warned that potential negotiations with Russia will most likely have a tragic ending for Ukraine. Because it is said that the aggressor country will demand a conditional break, which it will use to prepare for a new powerful strike.

But the second time will be much more difficult for us. And when there will be a second blow — after that we may not get up. This is dangerous. Therefore, I believe that there should be no negotiations today at all. Share

The opinion of soldiers should be decisive in military matters

Zhorin also noticed that now many social polls are most often oriented towards the opinion of civilians — de facto the vast majority of the population. However, there is an important nuance here that cannot be forgotten.

The deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade emphasizes that the mentioned majority is not directly at the front, does not fight, does not realize the price that Ukrainian defenders pay daily for the independence of Ukraine.