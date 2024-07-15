Zelenskyy motivates and inspires Ukrainian defenders on front, DIU International Legion fighter says
Zelenskyy motivates and inspires Ukrainian defenders on front, DIU International Legion fighter says

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Ratti "Viking" Burduli, a soldier of the DIU International Legion, told in an interview for Online.UA about one of the visits of the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Lysychansk and admitted why the president's behaviour caused him admiration.

Points of attention

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyyi's behaviour at the front motivates and inspires admiration among Ukrainian defenders.
  • Ratti "Viking" Burduli disclosed the details of the shelling during the president's visit to Lysychansk.
  • The aggressive behavior of Russians towards neighboring countries has not changed for centuries, they will always try to seize foreign territories.

Zelenskyy's behaviour at the front motivates AFU soldiers

Ratti "Viking" Burduli talked about shelling during Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Lysychansk. The military is excited by this story.

The building where he (Zelenskyy — ed.) gave medals to soldiers was under artillery fire. It's at the front. The building was on fire. The fire was directly in the building. The fourth and fifth floors were already on fire. At the first one, he handed out medals and took a selfie. One fire, another fire. [He] went to another place. Russian GRADs fired this building. He did not react at all.

Ratti "Viking" Burduli

Ratti "Viking" Burduli

DIU International Legion soldier

A soldier of the DIU International Legion believes that Volodymyr Zelenskyy's behaviour motivates people.

He is a hero for me. Because he gave us a chance to destroy Russia. It was his decision not to run. And if the government fled... Even if they fled from Kyiv to Lviv. We would lose Kyiv. One hundred percent. But what we knew was that the president and the entire government were in Kyiv. No questions. It gave a huge motivation, said Ratti "Viking" Burduli.

The military said that Georgia also needs presidents like Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

After this war, I want to take him to Georgia for a couple of terms, if would be possible, — concluded DIU International Legion fighter.

Russians have been aggressive towards neighboring countries for centuries

Ratti "Viking" Burduli is sure that the aggressive essence of Russians has not changed for centuries.

I really don't like it when the Western media call this war "Putin's war". Putin, I think, has nothing to do here. Russians are like that. They are chauvinists and imperialists. They may not have food, toilet. But when they watch TV or read a newspaper that we bombed something and killed someone and captured — they are very happy and proud about it.

According to the military, Putin was not even in the world when the Soviet Union was doing the same.

In Ukraine, in Georgia, everywhere. They always behaved like that. Their story is about aggression towards their neighbours. They do everything popular in Russia. It is to seize foreign territories.

