Ratti "Viking" Burduli, a soldier of the DIU International Legion, told in an interview for Online.UA about one of the visits of the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Lysychansk and admitted why the president's behaviour caused him admiration.
Volodymyr Zelenskyyi's behaviour at the front motivates and inspires admiration among Ukrainian defenders.
Ratti "Viking" Burduli disclosed the details of the shelling during the president's visit to Lysychansk.
The aggressive behavior of Russians towards neighboring countries has not changed for centuries, they will always try to seize foreign territories.
Zelenskyy's behaviour at the front motivates AFU soldiers
Ratti "Viking" Burduli talked about shelling during Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Lysychansk. The military is excited by this story.
A soldier of the DIU International Legion believes that Volodymyr Zelenskyy's behaviour motivates people.
The military said that Georgia also needs presidents like Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Russians have been aggressive towards neighboring countries for centuries
Ratti "Viking" Burduli is sure that the aggressive essence of Russians has not changed for centuries.
According to the military, Putin was not even in the world when the Soviet Union was doing the same.