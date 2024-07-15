In an interview for Online.UA, a soldier of the DIU International Legion, Ratti "Viking" Burduli, predicted the disintegration of Russia into small states after the defeat in the war against Ukraine and highlighted the aggressive nature of the Russians as a nation.
Points of attention
- After the defeat in the war against Ukraine, Russia may disintegrate into small states, believes Ratti "Viking" Burduli.
- The aggressive nature of Russians as a nation has remained unchanged for centuries, regardless of political leaders.
- For a war with Russia, a worldwide coalition should be created against the "axis of evil", which includes Russia, Iran, Korea and China.
- It is predicted that with the defeat of Ukraine, Russia will continue the genocide in the occupied territories.
Russians have been aggressive towards neighbouring countries for centuries
Ratti "Viking" Burduli is sure that the aggressive essence of Russians has not changed for centuries.
Russia will disintegrate into 40 small states
Ratti "Viking" Burduli predicts the victory of Ukraine in the war against Russia and the disintegration of Russia into small states.
The war must be won. We must kill Putin and his entire mafia. For Russia to be divided into 40 different countries. Buryats will have their own republic there, Muscovites will be in Moscow. Take their nuclear weapons, as they did with Germany after the war (World War II — ed.). Because it is the same evil (as Nazis — ed.).
In the event of Ukraine's defeat, Russia will continue the genocide in the occupied territories, says Burduli. The only way out is to create a global coalition against the "union of evil", which includes Russia, Iran, Korea and China.
Do you think that if they take over Ukraine, there won't be a [concentration] camp for all of us? Of course, it will. Because it is the same evil. The West must understand that as they think about Nazists, it is necessary to think the same way about Russists. Because it's the same mentality. This is a new alliance of evil, as it was in the past. There was Nazi Germany, Italy, Japan. Russia, Iran, [North] Korea, and China nowadays. And we need to make a new coalition. Because this whole story revolves around circles.
