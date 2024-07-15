Russia's 2008 invasion in Georgia was Putin's attempt to seize more territories, DIU International Legion fighter claims
Russia's 2008 invasion in Georgia was Putin's attempt to seize more territories, DIU International Legion fighter claims

Ratti "Viking" Burduli
Source:  online.ua

Ratti "Viking" Burduli, a soldier of the DIU International Legion, revealed the logic of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's actions towards Georgia in an interview with Online.UA.

  • Putin wants to revive the USSR and seize more territories. Georgia is just one of his goals.
  • The West must not show weakness to Russia, as this could push Putin to new aggressive steps.
  • Russia is currently testing the strength of NATO and watching how the West reacts to the Kremlin's provocations.

Ratti Burduli explained what motivated him to defend Ukraine

As "Viking" recalls, he was only 12 years old when Russia launched its invasion of Georgia in 2008.

Despite this, he absolutely remembers the events of those terrible days, because they unfolded right before his eyes.

It was then that Ratti Burduli made a fateful decision—he decided to take revenge on the Russians, who had caused his people so much grief.

Then I decided to make myself a weapon that would be effective against the Russians. Then, I decided to become a soldier, a warrior. And all my life, I prepared myself for this war. But I thought that this war would be in Georgia. I did not expect that it would be in Ukraine. Because this is a huge country. They will never have the strength to capture her completely. As a Georgian, I can say that it makes no difference to us. We will fight against the Russians everywhere — even on the Moon or Mars.

Putin always wanted to revive the USSR

According to "Viking", the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation still dreams of the idea of "resurrecting" the Russian Empire or the Soviet Union.

The warrior reminds that the dictator himself never hid that he considers the collapse of the USSR to be the greatest tragedy in the world.

Russia's war against Georgia in 2008 was another attempt by Putin to seize as much territory as possible so that the generation after him would remember him as "Peter the Great."

Ratti Burduli emphasises that the West has no right to demonstrate its weakness because this will encourage Putin to commit new crimes against humanity.

They (the Russians — ed.) are now checking NATO's teeth. Do they have a backbone or not? Because they are watching what is happening. They did not have a war for 30 years. They had no enemy for 30 years. There was no such great threat as the Soviet Union. They (Western countries — ed.) relaxed. Look at Germany. They had no army before this war. But now they started investing a lot of money to build an army. Because they understood that there is still a threat, — concluded "Viking".

