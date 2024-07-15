Ratti "Viking" Burduli, a soldier of the DIU International Legion, revealed the logic of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's actions towards Georgia in an interview with Online.UA.
Points of attention
- Putin wants to revive the USSR and seize more territories. Georgia is just one of his goals.
- The West must not show weakness to Russia, as this could push Putin to new aggressive steps.
- Russia is currently testing the strength of NATO and watching how the West reacts to the Kremlin's provocations.
Ratti Burduli explained what motivated him to defend Ukraine
As "Viking" recalls, he was only 12 years old when Russia launched its invasion of Georgia in 2008.
Despite this, he absolutely remembers the events of those terrible days, because they unfolded right before his eyes.
It was then that Ratti Burduli made a fateful decision—he decided to take revenge on the Russians, who had caused his people so much grief.
Putin always wanted to revive the USSR
According to "Viking", the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation still dreams of the idea of "resurrecting" the Russian Empire or the Soviet Union.
The warrior reminds that the dictator himself never hid that he considers the collapse of the USSR to be the greatest tragedy in the world.
Russia's war against Georgia in 2008 was another attempt by Putin to seize as much territory as possible so that the generation after him would remember him as "Peter the Great."
Ratti Burduli emphasises that the West has no right to demonstrate its weakness because this will encourage Putin to commit new crimes against humanity.
