Georgia may lose its EU candidate status

MEP Viola von Cramon has officially called for the withdrawal of Georgia's candidate status for EU membership. This happened after Georgian security forces attacked protesters at a rally in Tbilisi.

Georgian authorities provoke anger from Brussels

According to the European Parliament representative, violence against protesters in Georgia who peacefully opposed the law on ‘foreign agents’ must be punished.

That is why Viola von Cramon is publicly demanding that Georgia's EU candidate status, which the country received in December 2023, be revoked.

What is important to understand is that there is an extremely popular opinion that Georgia received the status in advance, as official Brussels did not want to allow Tbilisi to turn towards Russia.

In addition, the politician called for the suspension of European funding for Georgia's projects, sanctions against the pro-Russian oligarch and de facto leader of the ruling party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, and a travel ban for MPs who voted for the controversial law.

We need concrete consequences!

- withdrawal of the EU-candidate status

- stop the funds for 🇬🇪 projects

- sanction Bidzina Ivanishvilli

- travel bans for MPs who vote in favour of the #RussianLaw https://t.co/NBnlqnCan7 — Viola von Cramon 🇺🇦🇪🇺🇮🇱 (@ViolavonCramon) May 1, 2024

More about the situation and mood in Georgia can be found in an interview with the commander of the Georgian Legion Mamuka Mamulashvili:

What is happening in Georgia

On 25 April, the European Parliament formally supported a resolution calling on the EU not to start membership talks with Georgia while the controversial foreign influence transparency law known as the ‘Russian foreign agents law’ is in force.

The Georgian people immediately opposed this law, but the pro-Russian government ignored the people's demands.

On the night of 30 April to 1 May, Georgian special forces attempted to forcefully disperse peaceful protesters against the 'foreign agents' law in Tbilisi.