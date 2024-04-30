Georgian Legion Commander Mamuka Mamulashvili says Russia actively sending spies to Legion
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Georgian Legion Commander Mamuka Mamulashvili says Russia actively sending spies to Legion

Mamuka Mamulashvili
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

According to Mamuka Mamulashvili, the founder and commander of the "Georgian National Legion" unit, in an interview with online.ua, the aggressor country Russia has deeply penetrated the Georgian secret services, sending its spies to Georgian units in the AFU ranks.

What is known about Russian spies in the Georgian Legion?

Mamuka Mamulashvili noted that, on the Kremlin's instructions, the Georgian secret services allegedly sent volunteers to the ranks of the "Georgian Legion" to spy for the Russian occupiers.

The chief of the "Georgian Legion" warned that many Kremlin spies are also in the ranks of the AFU units.

The information about the guys who are serving in the "Georgian Legion" today was given by them.

What is known about the Kremlin's fakes about the Georgian Legion

Kremlin propaganda has been spreading various fakes about the "Georgian Legion" since 2014.

In particular, according to one of the critical theses of Kremlin propaganda regarding the involvement of the "Georgian Legion" fighters in the alleged shootings of Ukrainians on the Maidan, a separate propaganda film was shot.

The Russian FSB used three alleged citizens of Georgia, who say that they did it allegedly on my orders.

Mamulashvili underlined that during the Revolution of Dignity, there were not even representatives of the "Georgian Legion" in Ukraine.

Then Viktor Yanukovych spoke and said that the "Georgian Legion" is to blame for what started in Ukraine. He blamed us. Also, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine, Mykola Azarov, spoke and voiced the same thing more than once, Mamulashvili notes.

According to him, Russia has once again returned Georgia to the zone of its profound influence and, with the help of propaganda, secret services and the loyalty of the Georgian authorities, is trying to legalise its aggressive influence.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Georgia's parliament votes in first reading for controversial bill on "foreign agents"
Parliament of Georgia
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The scandalous law on "foreign agents". Protest actions continue in Georgia
Protest actions
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Georgian Legion Commander names reason of motivation for Georgians to fight for Ukraine
Georgian Legion

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?