According to Mamuka Mamulashvili, the founder and commander of the "Georgian National Legion" unit, in an interview with online.ua, the aggressor country Russia has deeply penetrated the Georgian secret services, sending its spies to Georgian units in the AFU ranks.

What is known about Russian spies in the Georgian Legion?

Mamuka Mamulashvili noted that, on the Kremlin's instructions, the Georgian secret services allegedly sent volunteers to the ranks of the "Georgian Legion" to spy for the Russian occupiers.

The chief of the "Georgian Legion" warned that many Kremlin spies are also in the ranks of the AFU units.

The information about the guys who are serving in the "Georgian Legion" today was given by them.

What is known about the Kremlin's fakes about the Georgian Legion

Kremlin propaganda has been spreading various fakes about the "Georgian Legion" since 2014.

In particular, according to one of the critical theses of Kremlin propaganda regarding the involvement of the "Georgian Legion" fighters in the alleged shootings of Ukrainians on the Maidan, a separate propaganda film was shot.

The Russian FSB used three alleged citizens of Georgia, who say that they did it allegedly on my orders.

Mamulashvili underlined that during the Revolution of Dignity, there were not even representatives of the "Georgian Legion" in Ukraine.

Then Viktor Yanukovych spoke and said that the "Georgian Legion" is to blame for what started in Ukraine. He blamed us. Also, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine, Mykola Azarov, spoke and voiced the same thing more than once, Mamulashvili notes. Share

According to him, Russia has once again returned Georgia to the zone of its profound influence and, with the help of propaganda, secret services and the loyalty of the Georgian authorities, is trying to legalise its aggressive influence.