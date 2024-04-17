Georgia's parliament votes in first reading for controversial bill on "foreign agents"

On April 17, the Georgian Parliament voted in the first reading for the draft law on "foreign agents". Because of him, protests have been going on in Tbilisi for the second day.

The Parliament of Georgia adopted a controversial draft law on "foreign agents"

It is reported that 83 deputies voted for the draft law, and none voted against it.

The President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, confirmed that she will veto the law on "foreign agents" — the bill "On transparency of foreign influence".

The draft law of the ruling party, "Georgian Dream", entitled "On transparency of external influence", is called an analogue of the Russian law "On foreign agents".

We will remind that on April 15, an open-ended rally of the opposition and non-governmental organizations "Yes to Europe, no to the Russian law" began in Tbilisi near the Georgian Parliament building.

"Echo Kavkazu" notes that all Georgia's international partners call on Tbilisi to refuse to approve the draft law.

In 2023, "Georgian Dream" already tried to pass this draft law, but in the second reading, it was forced to vote against it after large-scale protests and clashes near the parliament.

Protests in Georgia over the bill on "foreign agents"

As of the morning of April 17, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia reported the detention of 11 people at the rally against the adoption of the law on "foreign agents" near the parliament building in Tbilisi.

"Caucasus Echo" writes that on the night of April 17, security forces beat demonstrators and journalists of the online publications "Public", "Tabula", and "April".

Tear gas was probably used against the protesters. It is not known how many participants of the protest were injured.