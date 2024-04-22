The scandalous law on "foreign agents". Protest actions continue in Georgia

Protests against the scandalous law on foreign agents are again taking place in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi. The document was approved by the Georgian parliament in the first reading a few days ago.

Georgia protests against the law on foreign agents

The participants of the action against the scandalous law initially protested under the building of the Georgian Parliament. And then they went towards the building of the Supreme Court of Georgia.

This was reported by the "Georgia Online" portal.

The participants of the action chant "No to the Russian law! Yes to Europe" and "No to the offshore law."

The organizers of the action do not rule out provocations by the Georgian security forces, therefore they called on the protesters not to give in to them.

Law on foreign agents in Georgia

The other day, the Georgian parliament in the first reading approved the so-called law on foreign agents, which is very close in content to the same Russian law.

The document stipulates that organizations that receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad must register as agents of foreign influence. Organizations will be fined for refusing to do so.

The law caused criticism both in the Georgian opposition and Georgian society, as well as in the European Union and NATO. The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, has already warned that the law will negatively affect Georgia's progress on its way to the EU. NATO called the Georgian parliament's decision a "backward step" on the way to Euro-Atlantic integration.