In an interview for Online.UA, the military of the DIU International Legion, Ratti "Viking" Burduli, said that destroying the Russian army in Ukraine is a chance to free Georgia from Russian influence.
Points of attention
- Georgian volunteers are fighting for Ukraine, seeing this as an opportunity to liberate their homeland from Russian influence.
- The people of Georgia are aware of the negative impact of Russian imperialism on their history and culture.
- The repressions of the Soviet Union against the Georgian people left a wound in the soul of the country, which pushed Georgian volunteers to participate in the confrontation with Russia actively.
No one has done as much harm to Georgia as Russia
According to the military, Putin dreams of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union, and no one has done as much harm to Georgia as the Russian people.
Ratti "Viking" Burduli said the Russian invasion of Ukraine became a personal war for him.
Georgia is well aware of Russia's military aggression
Ratti "Viking" Burduli compared Russian aggression in Donetsk, Luhansk and Crimea with Russian aggression in Abkhazia and Samachablo [South Ossetia - Ed.]. Georgia understands very well what a military attack by Russia is.
According to Ratti "Viking" Burduli, Russia brutally killed Georgian leaders, including journalists, actors, politicians and army officers.
Due to the military aggression of the Russian Federation, the population of Georgia lost about a million people, and for this country, this is a huge number of victims.
