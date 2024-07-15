In an interview for Online.UA, the military of the DIU International Legion, Ratti "Viking" Burduli, said that destroying the Russian army in Ukraine is a chance to free Georgia from Russian influence.

No one has done as much harm to Georgia as Russia

According to the military, Putin dreams of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union, and no one has done as much harm to Georgia as the Russian people.

Destroying this evil empire is a chance to free Georgia as well. As a Georgian, I can say that it does not matter to us where we will fight against the Russians - even on the Moon or Mars. War is better than living as a slave. Ratti "Viking" Burduli DIU International Legion fighter

Ratti "Viking" Burduli said the Russian invasion of Ukraine became a personal war for him.

Because if we win here, they will lose all power in the Caucasus and in the regions of the entire post-Soviet world. And we can liberate our occupied territories. This is a chance for us. And I think that all Georgians think so too. And we see you, Ukrainians, as our brothers in this war. But we have one enemy. And the situation is the same. Share

Georgia is well aware of Russia's military aggression

Ratti "Viking" Burduli compared Russian aggression in Donetsk, Luhansk and Crimea with Russian aggression in Abkhazia and Samachablo [South Ossetia - Ed.]. Georgia understands very well what a military attack by Russia is.

We have a 300-year history of war with Russia. Georgia is a very old country with four thousand years [of history]. And we had wars with everyone - with the Roman Empire and Greece, [even] Pompeius was in Georgia. With Mongols, Turks, Arabs, Tatars. No one has done as much evil in Georgia as the Russians. Even before the Soviet Union. They repainted the 5th-century Georgian church from white to red. Because there was a mosaic inside, it was very important and valuable. They wanted to destroy the ethnic ideas of Georgia and Georgians. When the Red Army came to Georgia in 1921, it was already the Soviet Union. They killed everyone who could read. Ratti "Viking" Burduli DIU International Legion fighter

According to Ratti "Viking" Burduli, Russia brutally killed Georgian leaders, including journalists, actors, politicians and army officers.

Only people who worked on the land or farmers and so on were left. Everyone was killed. We had such repressions in Georgia, in the Soviet Union. Share

Due to the military aggression of the Russian Federation, the population of Georgia lost about a million people, and for this country, this is a huge number of victims.