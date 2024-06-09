Europe is already preparing for war with Russia — commander Elshad "Khokhol" Nurusov
Europe is already preparing for war with Russia — commander Elshad "Khokhol" Nurusov

Elshad "Khokhol" Nurusov
Source:  online.ua

According to Elshad "Khokhol" Nurusov, commander of the 23rd SSPB of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in an interview with Online.UA, residents of EU countries are very worried about the situation and are already preparing for a possible attack by Russia.

Points of attention

  • European countries are on high alert and preparing for a potential conflict with Russia, as revealed by commander Elshad Nurusov.
  • The Ukrainian military plays a crucial role in changing the dynamics in the region and upholding peace amidst escalating tensions with Russia.
  • Elshad Nurusov emphasizes the significance of harmony, peace, and cooperation between nations to ensure a safer and prosperous future for all.
  • The suffering in Ukraine extends beyond its borders, impacting the entire European continent, necessitating collective attention and action.
  • Russian propaganda attempts to distort facts and rewrite history, highlighting the importance of understanding the true origins and meanings of controversial terms like "Khokhol".

The EU is preparing for war with Russia

In general, Europe is very worried, because I have many contacts there, I communicate, everyone is friendly. But they write constantly, they are also military. They are already preparing for war. Yes, they are preparing for war. That is why they are interested, constantly asking, they worry. They well understand that if there is no Ukraine, there is no Europe. Well, why is there no Europe? Europe will be the most dangerous place. Just the same. Currently, mostly only Ukrainians suffer. People are suffering, just ordinary people, - stressed Nurusov.

The military man also noted that he is very outraged by the suffering of Ukrainians, but there are people who can change the situation - the Ukrainian military.

Everyone is here now who gives his life, his health, arms, legs, and so on. They do all this not only for the sake of Ukraine. They are doing this for the sake of Europe, - emphasizes Nurusov.

What Elshad "Khokhol" Nurusov would like to say to all people

Live in harmony. I want to say this not only, not only to Azerbaijanis. I want to say this to everyone. Friendly, just friendly. The more friendship there is, the more happiness there will be, there will be money, there will be everything you want, - emphasizes the military man.

According to him, the key is to preserve peace.

The main thing is peace. Just just peace. Honestly, if even today there is such a question or some proposal to stop the war for today, I will be the first to come out and say that I am in favor, - adds Nurusov.

What is important to understand is that Russian propaganda tries in every way to rewrite history and facts, which is why in most Internet sources the word “Khokhol” is found in the meaning of "a derogatory name for a Ukrainian".

This information is not correct, because the etymology of this word is completely different: Khokhol [starotyur 𐰚𐰸𐰆𐰞, tour. kokol] means "son of heaven" in Turkic languages. "Kok" means "heaven", "ol" means "son" or "descendant".

Katsap [Arab. قَصَّاب‎ (ḳaṣṣāb)] means "butcher" in Arabic. As you know, this is how Russians are called in the countries of the post-Soviet Union for all the crimes they committed in different periods of their history.

