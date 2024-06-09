According to Elshad "Khokhol" Nurusov, commander of the 23rd SSPB of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in an interview with Online.UA, residents of EU countries are very worried about the situation and are already preparing for a possible attack by Russia.
The EU is preparing for war with Russia
The military man also noted that he is very outraged by the suffering of Ukrainians, but there are people who can change the situation - the Ukrainian military.
What Elshad "Khokhol" Nurusov would like to say to all people
According to him, the key is to preserve peace.
What is important to understand is that Russian propaganda tries in every way to rewrite history and facts, which is why in most Internet sources the word “Khokhol” is found in the meaning of "a derogatory name for a Ukrainian".
This information is not correct, because the etymology of this word is completely different: Khokhol [starotyur 𐰚𐰸𐰆𐰞, tour. kokol] means "son of heaven" in Turkic languages. "Kok" means "heaven", "ol" means "son" or "descendant".
Katsap [Arab. قَصَّاب (ḳaṣṣāb)] means "butcher" in Arabic. As you know, this is how Russians are called in the countries of the post-Soviet Union for all the crimes they committed in different periods of their history.
