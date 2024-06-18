Turkmen volunteer fighting for Ukraine names motive force and weakness of Ukrainians
Ukraine
Turkmen volunteer fighting for Ukraine names motive force and weakness of Ukrainians

Abu Yunus
Source:  online.ua

In an interview with Online.UA, Abu Yunus, a sniper of the Chechen battalion named after Sheikh Mansur, who fights in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, talked about the strength of the Ukrainian spirit and the negative attitude towards evasions from mobilisation.

  • Ukrainians are united by extraordinary strength of spirit, motivation and great will to fight for freedom and independence.
  • Volunteer Abu Yunus emphasised his negative attitude towards evaders.
  • He is outraged by people who avoid military service and flee abroad, believing that a true patriot is someone ready to give everything for his country.
  • Abu Yunus is sure that behind every great man, a wise woman calls to raise lions at home, not jackals.
  • The volunteer does not fight for Ukrainian citizenship; his motivation is to fight for ideals, loyalty, and patriotism.

Ukrainians have powerful motivation and grit

The most important strength of Ukrainians is the true Ukrainian spirit and powerful motivation. They understand what freedom and loyalty to one's country means. Ukrainians will never become slaves and will never obey anyone.

Abu Yunus shared his impressions of Ukraine and Ukrainians.

[The] Most impressive in Ukraine? My wife. The sun warms my body, and my wife warms my heart. Overall, I like everything here. I fell in love with the Ukrainian people. The people here are lovely and friendly. I never felt aggression from them.

Abu Yunus

Abu Yunus

Sniper of the volunteer battalion named after Sheikh Mansur

Although, according to the volunteer, he does not have Ukrainian citizenship.

Would I like to receive? Well, honestly, I'm not fighting for citizenship. No. I have no such concept at all. But I have an intention. For example, if I boarded a train from Kyiv to Lviv, bought a ticket and wanted to get to Lviv, suddenly I changed my mind before I had even gone half way, so my intention was wrong. We, volunteers, have a different intention (than to obtain Ukrainian citizenship — ed.).

What infuriates me the most in Ukraine is dodgers — Abu Yunus

A volunteer from Turkmenistan said that he was most outraged by people who try to evade mobilisation in Ukraine

I don't like those who don't want to fight. It infuriates me. Many people are looking for excuses, blaming the government. Some flee abroad. Some are confused. I don't like it. And these people call themselves Ukrainians. You have a Ukrainian passport and run away, or you look for some excuse not to fight, blaming everyone. But if so, then I am a greater Ukrainian and patriot than you.

Many now do not want to fight and begin to invent disability or other excuses. Social networks show that a 42-year-old man tried to swim across the river (Tysa — ed.) in a diving suit, drowned and died. It would have been much better if he had killed in battle with honour.

Abu Yunus

Abu Yunus

Sniper of the volunteer battalion named after Sheikh Mansur

Abu Yunus observed that a strong and wise woman is behind every courageous man.

If the wife or mother says: "Don't go, I will die without you", of course, he will stay. Behind a great man stands a wise woman. Raise real lions at home, not jackals. Men in Chechnya, as the brothers said, took up arms from the age of 15 and defended the country in the First and Second Chechen Wars. They won the first war and could have won the second, but one traitor came out and sold himself...

