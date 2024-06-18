Turkmen volunteer fighting for Ukraine names motive force and weakness of Ukrainians

In an interview with Online.UA, Abu Yunus, a sniper of the Chechen battalion named after Sheikh Mansur, who fights in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, talked about the strength of the Ukrainian spirit and the negative attitude towards evasions from mobilisation.
Points of attention
- Ukrainians are united by extraordinary strength of spirit, motivation and great will to fight for freedom and independence.
- Volunteer Abu Yunus emphasised his negative attitude towards evaders.
- He is outraged by people who avoid military service and flee abroad, believing that a true patriot is someone ready to give everything for his country.
- Abu Yunus is sure that behind every great man, a wise woman calls to raise lions at home, not jackals.
- The volunteer does not fight for Ukrainian citizenship; his motivation is to fight for ideals, loyalty, and patriotism.
Ukrainians have powerful motivation and grit
Abu Yunus shared his impressions of Ukraine and Ukrainians.
Although, according to the volunteer, he does not have Ukrainian citizenship.
Would I like to receive? Well, honestly, I'm not fighting for citizenship. No. I have no such concept at all. But I have an intention. For example, if I boarded a train from Kyiv to Lviv, bought a ticket and wanted to get to Lviv, suddenly I changed my mind before I had even gone half way, so my intention was wrong. We, volunteers, have a different intention (than to obtain Ukrainian citizenship — ed.).
What infuriates me the most in Ukraine is dodgers — Abu Yunus
A volunteer from Turkmenistan said that he was most outraged by people who try to evade mobilisation in Ukraine
I don't like those who don't want to fight. It infuriates me. Many people are looking for excuses, blaming the government. Some flee abroad. Some are confused. I don't like it. And these people call themselves Ukrainians. You have a Ukrainian passport and run away, or you look for some excuse not to fight, blaming everyone. But if so, then I am a greater Ukrainian and patriot than you.
Abu Yunus observed that a strong and wise woman is behind every courageous man.
