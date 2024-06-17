The Soviet Union destroyed Turkmenistan's whole history, AFU volunteer sniper Abu Yunus says

In an interview with Online.UA, Abu Yunus, a volunteer sniper from a battalion named after Sheikh Mansur who is fighting on the side of the Armed Forces, talked about the influence of Russian propaganda and the attitude of his Turkmen compatriots toward the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
Turkmen know about the Russo-Ukrainian war only from the words of Russian propaganda
Abu Yunus emphasised that the issue is the sincerity of the faith: many people call themselves Muslim, but they are not.
Here I speak about the faith. The first is faith in a person. Although they call themselves many as believers, I am not saying all, many call themselves Muslims, but they don't understand that there are also Muslims here, and people also live here. No one should, for example, insult or humiliate a person of another faith. Why do they close their eyes to this? Because there is no faith either. The main thing for them is not to be touched. They're Muslims just in words, and that's all.
Turkmens don't know their history because the USSR destroyed it
Volunteer Abu Yunus emphasised the terrible role of Russian propaganda and its influence on Turkmenistan.
Well, of course, first of all, Russian television (influences — ed.). Then, the road to Russia opens. Do you want to get to Ukraine? It is tough, but in Russia, it is easy.
According to Abu Yunus, there is enormous support for Putin in Turkmenistan.
80-90 percent [of support — ed.]. Why? Because they don't know their history. Because the Soviet Union destroyed the entire history of Turkmenistan, and people forgot how they were captured, killed, butchered, committed genocide [against them], and our Turkmen were destroyed.
Abu Yunus is sure that Russia committed genocide of many people.
When a volunteer from Turkmenistan was asked why he supported Ukraine, Abu Yunus answered:
Show me one story that Ukraine attacked a country, occupied someone's territory, or committed genocide. Just show me!
