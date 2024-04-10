The AFU volunteer from Kazakhstan, Zhasulan Duisembin, with the call sign "Jazz", told online.ua about his attitude towards Russians and how he felt the spirit of freedom in Ukraine.

A volunteer from Kazakhstan on attitudes towards Russians

Zhasulan says that he would like Russians to put aside all thoughts about the greatness of the Russian state for a second and humanly imagine what it's like when you go to bed and a concrete slab falls on you and your three-month-old baby.

And at that moment, when you are experiencing such horror, someone from the outside writes: "That's what they need." I just want whoever is writing this crap to imagine for a split second that this happened to you. Share

I wish all Russians hell. I do not believe it is possible to somehow get along with them in the future. We have to tell our children that these scumbags will return. So, let them all burn.

Russia and Russians are a cancer. All this whole state, power and their generation. They are bio-trash. Zhasulan Duisembin AFU volunteer fighter from Kazakhstan

The volunteer says he doesn't know what the world will do with the Russians after they lose.

Jazz felt the spirit of freedom in Ukraine

A volunteer from Kazakhstan, Zhasulan "Jazz" Duisembin, says he has been condemned many times in Kazakhstan for revealing the truth.

How can I talk about my homeland like that? I say to those who can think. Take a lesson from the Ukrainians to have a national idea and respect for your culture. Share

Addressing the Kazakhs, Duisembin says that they are masters of their land and that no one has the right to tell them anything. He urges them never to trust the Russians.

Katsap is someone who will always stab you in the back. Share

The AFU volunteer fighter is proud that he was born in the steppes of Kazakhstan, but he felt the spirit of freedom he was looking for in Ukraine.