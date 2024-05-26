Nikita "Latvian" Tarenov, a fighter with the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, a volunteer from Latvia, and a former Kraken fighter, told Online.UA that a large number of Russians in Latvia are waiting for the Russian occupation army to invade.

Which city in Latvia is the most vulnerable in the event of an invasion by the occupying army of Russia

"Latvian" noted that a large number of agents of the Russian special services, in particular the FSB, are in the city of Daugavpils.

According to him, the city is so pro-Russian that the criminal army of the Russian Federation could capture it in a matter of hours, similar to how the aggressor country annexed Crimea in 2014.

All of a sudden, they just stop by and that's it, the city no longer has any, notes Latvian.

How Russians behave in Latvia

According to him, most of the Russians who remain in Latvia continue to support the so-called "Russian peace".

"Latvieets" explains that before the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin against Ukraine, a very strong influence of Russia was felt in Latvia.

TV channels, some newspapers, some politicians who are unclear about what they are doing in politics and who are closely connected with Russia, - the military officer explains.

He noted that the Russians who remained in Latvia after the collapse of the USSR continue to support Russia.

"Latviets" added that the same sentiments are supported even by Russian youth in Latvia.

He explains that these are the consequences of the direct influence of Russian propaganda in Latvia.

The military officer emphasized that Russians in Latvia constantly travel to Russia and raise their children under the influence of Kremlin propaganda.