Nikita Tarenov, a fighter with the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, spoke about the specifics of Russian propaganda in Latvia.
In Latvia, Russian propaganda was sincerely believed
Nikita Tarenov, who is also a volunteer from Latvia and former Kraken fighter, spoke about the "Russian world" and the Latvians' attitude to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
According to Nikita Tarenov, Russian television has been broadcast in Latvia for many years. Through the Russian mass media, residents of Latvia were convinced that only Nazis, the Azov military, were killing children in Ukraine and spreading fakes such as "stories with a boy in a tuxedo".
The military officer noted that only after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine did Latvians' attitudes change.
According to Nikita Tarenov, Latvia does a lot for Ukraine. Non-governmental organizations and the government of Latvia constantly send humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and many Ukrainian volunteers go specifically to Latvia for training.
The Latvians felt that they could be the next target of the Russian Federation
According to the military, after the full-scale invasion, Latvians began to have a negative attitude towards Russia.
The military officer noted that Latvia even adopted a law against separatists and collaborators.
"If you love "Russian peace", your car will be taken away and sent to the military in Ukraine," said "Latvian".
Nikita Tarenov noted that there are still many Russians on the territory of Latvia who are waiting for the same thing that is happening in Ukraine.
