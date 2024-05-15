Latvia provides €10 million for Czech initiative to purchase shells for AFU

The Government of Latvia has decided to allocate €10 million to purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine.

Latvia will allocate €10 million to purchase shells for Ukraine

The country's Minister of Defence, Andris Spruds, said that with these funds, they want to purchase more than 3,000 155 mm projectiles.

Spruds also reminded that in the summer Latvia will send almost a thousand different drones to Ukraine within the scope of the work of the Drone Coalition.

What is known about the Czech initiative

In February, Czech President Petr Pavel said that his country had found a way to get 800,000 shells for Ukraine but needed funding.

Already in March, the Czech Republic, together with its partners, managed to collect part of the funds for the purchase of the first batch of 300,000 artillery shells for Ukraine.

On March 26, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavsky, said that Ukraine could receive 1.5 million shells under the Czech initiative.

On April 16, the Czech Republic contracted the first 180,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine. On April 24, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that Ukraine will receive the first batch of ammunition under the Czech initiative within the next two months.

The complete list of countries financing the initiative is not announced. However, it is known that Finland, Portugal, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Latvia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Denmark, Great Britain, Canada, France, Poland and Belgium have already joined it.