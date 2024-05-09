Czechia to provide batch of 180 thousand shells to Ukraine in June, says President Pavel

According to the leader of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, Ukraine will receive the first 180,000 shells purchased for the Armed Forces as part of the Prague initiative in June 2024.

The first batch of shells will arrive in Ukraine soon

According to the Czech president, the volume of the first delivered batch will be 180,000 shells.

With our Prime Minister Peter Fiala, I assume the first 180,000 shells will be delivered in June. Peter Pavel President of the Czech Republic

In addition, according to him, "there are already contracts for another five-six-figure number of shells."

The leader of the Czech Republic is also concerned that his country's initiative to help Kyiv is not progressing as quickly as it would like.

Ukraine's allies are trying to find as many shells as possible for AFU

A month ago, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, officially confirmed that his country had already concluded contracts for the supply of 180,000 artillery ammunition to Ukraine and was currently working on contracting another 300,000.

According to his data, potentially 1.5 million artillery shells can be purchased this way for the Armed Forces of Ukraine soldiers in a year.

According to the President of the Czech Republic, Kyiv's partners have not lost hope for Ukraine's victory in the war with Russia, so they will continue to help actively.

"I wouldn't say that I lost hope, but throughout the war in Ukraine, the West very cautiously supported it. From the very beginning, they tried not to escalate the conflict," explained Petr Pavel. Share

The leader of the Czech Republic also believes that, due to the West's procrastination, the Russian occupiers achieved minor successes on the Ukrainian front.